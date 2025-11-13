INFORMA MARKETS: ISSA Show North America Spotlights Distinguished Innovative Leaders Award 2025 Winners

The annual award program recognizes trailblazing cleaning excellence across five categories.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2025 / ISSA Show North America, the global gathering for industrial, commercial and residential cleaning and facility management professionals, announces the recipients of the 2025 Innovative Leaders Award Program, showcasing cutting-edge products and breakthrough solutions transforming the worldwide cleaning industry.

The honorees of this year's recognition program, revealed today at the Innovation Showcase and Theatre on the ISSA expo floor, demonstrate exceptional advancement and innovation across the cleaning industry. Each category winner and two honorees were selected by an expert judging panel comprised of distinguished industry executives, including delegates from leading councils, committees and professional organizations throughout the sector.

"The Innovative Leaders Award Program recognizes the exceptional ingenuity and forward-thinking solutions that define excellence in the industry by honoring companies and individuals that push boundaries and set new standards for cleaning technology and operational efficiency," says Ed Nichols, Show Director of ISSA Show North America.

The winners for each category are as follows:

Automation and Equipment Innovation of the Year: Gausium took first place for the Miracle Cleaning Concept machine. Honorees include Diversey, a Solenis Company, for the TASKI Ultimaxx 360 and Kaivac, Inc. for the Kaivac 1050M cleaning system.

Hygiene Solutions Innovation of the Year : Diversey, a Solenis Company, was named the winner for the Lesseau ® solid hand wash solution. Honorees include Vectair Systems, Inc. for the V-Air Flow air freshener fan and Tork, an Essity brand for the Tork PeakServe Automatic Continuous Hand Towel Dispenser.

Facility Solution Care Products Innovation of the Year: Ecolab, Inc. took first place for the Fill & Clean Series of Commercial-Grade Cleaners. Honorees include CloroxPro for the Clorox Screen+ Sanitizing Wipes and SC Johnson Professional for the TruShot 2.0 ® No Rinse Sanitizer.

Environment and Sustainability Innovation of the Year: Force of Nature was announced as the winner for the new Force of Nature Pro On-Demand system.

People's Choice Award: Kaivac, Inc. was recognized as the winner for the Kaivac 1050M cleaning system. Honorees include Force of Nature for the new Force of Nature Pro On-Demand disinfectant and GP PRO for the Dixie Ultra® SmartStock® Mini Tri-Tower Cutlery Dispenser.

Each exhibiting company presented innovative products that have transformed the commercial, institutional and residential cleaning sectors by tackling critical operational challenges faced by industry professionals while safeguarding and enhancing occupant wellness.

By delivering comprehensive education, hands-on product showcases and year-round networking opportunities, ISSA Show North America advances worldwide public health and safety standards, offering essential tools and knowledge for distributors, building service contractors, facility management companies and diverse professionals across the global cleaning industry.

"We are always seeking the next generation of solutions that will transform our industry. This showcase exemplifies that very spirit, a platform to discover the newest products and technologies that will define the next wave of cleaning and facility solutions. These breakthrough products represent the evolution toward smarter, more efficient and more sustainable solutions," adds Kim Althoff, Executive Director of ISSA.

To view the full list of participants, finalists and honorees for the 2025 Innovative Leaders Award Program, please visit www.issashow.com.

For more information about ISSA Show North America, please visit www.issashow.com.

About ISSA Show North America

In partnership with ISSA, the association for cleaning & facility solutions, ISSA Show North America offers an unmatched conference program featuring over 100 education sessions, workshops, panels, training and certification courses over four days. The event and the association are committed to changing the way the world views cleaning by providing its members with the business tools they need to promote cleaning as an investment in human health, the environment, and an improved bottom line. For more information about ISSA Show North America, visit www.issashow.com. Follow ISSA Show North America on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

About ISSA

With more than 11,000 members-including distributors, manufacturers, manufacturer representatives, wholesalers, building service contractors, in-house service providers, residential cleaners, and associated service members-ISSA is the association for cleaning & facility solutions. The association is committed to empowering the organizations and people who keep our built environments healthy, safe, and efficient. Headquartered in Rosemont, Ill., USA, the association has regional offices in Milan, Italy; Toronto, Canada; Sydney, Australia; Seoul, South Korea; and Shanghai, China. For more information about ISSA, visit www.issa.com or call 800-225-4772 (North America) or 847-982-0800. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Engineering, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, visit www.informamarkets.com.

Media Contact:

Informa Markets?Infrastructure and Construction PR?

ConstructionPR@informa.com

SOURCE: INFORMA MARKETS

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/issa-show-north-america-spotlights-distinguished-innovative-leaders-award-2025-1101790