



TOKYO & GUAM, Nov 13, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - JCB International Co., Ltd., the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., Japan's only international payment brand, and T.P. Micronesia, Inc. (Lam Lam Tours and Transportation), a group company of JTB Corp., are launching the second round of the Shopping Mall Shuttle Free Ride Campaign in Guam. The campaign will run from November 1, 2025 to March 31, 2026, continuing the successful shuttle bus initiative now in its fourth year.JCB offers a complimentary rides on the Shopping Mall Shuttle route of the Red Guahan Shuttle, which connects Guam's major shopping centers - Micronesia Mall, Dusit Place, K Mart, Guam Premier Outlets, and Village of Donki - via the hotel district.To enjoy the free ride, JCB cardmembers simply present JCB Cards[1] to the driver when boarding. Each cardmember is eligible for free transportation for themselves and up to two accompanying children[2].Following the strong positive response from visitors during the first campaign held in early 2025, JCB has decided to launch this second round using the same popular route.For more information, please visit here.https://www.specialoffers.jcb/en/campaign/detail/guamredshuttle/82120/?tk_id=sp_kkot_guamredshuttleTo explore other exclusive offers and services for JCB cardmembers worldwide, visit here.https://www.specialoffers.jcb/en/offers/d/pacific-islands/guam/?tk_id=sp_kkot_guam_1[1] Prepaid and virtual cards are not eligible.[2] Non-eligible passengers must purchase a ticket. Children aged 5 and under travel free of charge.About Shopping Mall ShuttleThe Shopping Mall Shuttle is a fixed route bus service that provides transportation in Guam, connecting Guam's hotel districts to places such as major shopping centers.About Lam Lam Tours and TransportationT.P. Micronesia, Inc. dba Lam Lam Tours & Transportation owns a fleet of large buses, limousines, trolleys, and other vehicles and provides a variety of transportation services in Guam, including the Red Guahan Shuttle, shuttles between the airport and hotels, and chartered buses.About JCBJCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 56 million merchants around the world. JCB Cards are now issued mainly in Asian countries and territories, with more than 169 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/ContactAnna TakedaCorporate CommunicationsTel: +81-3-5778-8353Email: jcb-pr@info.jcb.co.jpSource: JCBCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.