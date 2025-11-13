Nium and Digit9 Join Hands to Enable Faster, Full-Value Payouts

Together, Nium and Digit9 are enabling real-time, full-value payouts, accelerating trade, improving settlement speed, and enabling businesses to move money across borders instantly.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nium the leading global infrastructure for real-time cross-border payments, has announced an expanded partnership with payments innovator Digit9 to accelerate payouts across key markets, empowering businesses to move money instantly, transparently, and at scale.

Throughout this collaboration, Digit9, will leverage Nium's global network to execute real-time payouts with full value delivery and no hidden fees. The partnership enables Digit9 to process B2B supplier payments on demand, providing businesses with immediate access to funds while improving settlement cycles and cashflow predictability. The partnership will initially focus on USD payouts, with plans to extend the collaboration across additional payout routes.

"Digit9 is evolving what digital payments look like, and we're proud to power that growth," said Anupam Pahuja, Chief Revenue Officer at Nium. "Our network gives Digit9 the ability to make cross-border payouts fast, compliant, and real-time, enabling the region's businesses to move money like never before."

"At Digit9, our goal is to make cross-border money movement as seamless as the digital economy itself," said Hashim Rasheed, Head of Digit9 "Through our partnership with Nium, we're able to extend real-time, full-value payouts to businesses globally - helping them trade, pay, and grow without borders."

Digit9's rapid growth is driving real economic enablement globally, giving SMEs simplified access to international suppliers, unlocking new trade relationships, and fuelling digital adoption in markets that have historically relied on fragmented bank infrastructure.

Together, Nium and Digit9 are building the next chapter of GCC cross-border commerce, one where real-time global payouts become the default, and not the exception.

About Nium

Nium, the leading global infrastructure for real-time cross-border payments, was founded on the mission to deliver the global payments infrastructure of tomorrow, today. With the onset of the global economy, its payments infrastructure is shaping how banks, fintechs, and businesses everywhere collect, convert, and disburse funds instantly across borders. Its payout network supports 100 currencies and spans 190+ countries, 100 of which in real-time. Funds can be disbursed to accounts, wallets, and cards and collected locally in 40 markets. Nium's growing card issuance business is already available in 34 countries. Nium holds regulatory licenses and authorizations in more than 40 countries, enabling seamless onboarding, rapid integration, and compliance - independent of geography. The company is co-headquartered in San Francisco and Singapore.

About Digit9

Digit9 is a cross-border payments orchestration platform tailored to meet the diverse needs of financial institutions. It seamlessly integrates an array of payment methods, banks, and service providers, simplifying the complexities of cross-border payments. Digit9 is a division of global financial conglomerate LuLu Financial Holdings. For more information, visit www.digitnine.com

