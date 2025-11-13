Duane Boise and MMJ International Holdings Send Urgent Relief to Jamaica Following Category 5 Hurricane Melissa

YouTube: Duane Boise - EMED Jamaica

Duane Boise Leads Hurricane Relief Efforts in Jamaica While Confronting DEA Barriers Blocking Life Saving Cannabis Medicines in the U.S.

Duane Boise, who has a long history of service to the Jamaican people through medical and emergency relief initiatives, is organizing and funding a series of shipments of food, medical supplies, and emergency goods to assist communities hardest hit by the hurricane. His coordinated effort-supported by MMJ International Holdings and international partners-aims to reach isolated parishes where infrastructure has been destroyed and local services remain disrupted.

KINGSTON, JAMAICA / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2025 / In the devastating wake of Hurricane Melissa, a powerful Category 5 storm that struck Jamaica with catastrophic winds and flooding, Duane Boise, CEO of MMJ International Holdings and former CEO of EMED Jamaica, has stepped forward once again to deliver critical humanitarian aid to the island he calls his "second home."

"Jamaica gave me so much over the years-friendship, purpose, and a sense of family," said Boise. "In times like these, standing with the Jamaican people isn't just an act of charity-it's a duty of love."

A Legacy of Saving Lives

Before founding MMJ International Holdings, Duane Boise served as CEO of EMED Jamaica, a company that operated one of the region's first air ambulance and medical logistics services. Under his leadership, EMED provided emergency response, telemedicine, and patient transport throughout the Caribbean-saving countless lives and laying the groundwork for modern emergency healthcare coordination on the island.

That same spirit of compassion drives his ongoing relief work today. Even as Boise leads MMJ's groundbreaking pharmaceutical cannabis research efforts in the United States-focused on developing FDA approved medicines for Huntington's disease and multiple sclerosis-he continues to direct resources toward humanitarian causes close to his heart.

Jamaica Relief: A Mission of Heart and Hope

The current relief shipments include non-perishable food, clean water, medical kits, flashlights, clothing, and bedding, with more containers scheduled to depart in the coming days. Coordination is underway with local Jamaican authorities, hospitals, and non-profit partners to ensure that supplies are distributed where they are most urgently needed.

"Duane's love for Jamaica is real," said a local partner involved in the relief coordination. "He doesn't just talk-he shows up, he sends help, and he stays connected long after the headlines fade."

For a glimpse of Boise's long-standing connection to Jamaica, watch his feature story here: YouTube: Duane Boise - EMED Jamaica

About MMJ International Holdings

MMJ International Holdings, Inc. is a pioneering biopharmaceutical company developing pharmaceutical grade cannabis based medicines for FDA clinical trials. Through its subsidiaries, MMJ BioPharma Cultivation and MMJ BioPharma Labs, the company focuses on developing safe, effective, and federally compliant cannabinoid formulations for neurodegenerative diseases.

MMJ is represented by attorney Megan Sheehan.

