Cielo expands APAC footprint with South Korea office, continuing rapid regional growth

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cielo, the world's leading Talent Acquisition Partner, today announced the opening of its new office in Seoul, South Korea, further strengthening its presence across the Asia Pacific region. Located at Spaces Autoway Tower in the Gangnam district, this expansion marks Cielo's entry into its 13th country in APAC, reinforcing the company's position as the fastest-growing RPO provider in the region.

The new office will initially house a specialized team focused on delivering Cielo's comprehensive talent acquisition solutions, including RPO, TA Optimizers, Employer Branding & Talent Marketing, Executive Search capabilities and AI-driven tools for both multinational and local organizations in South Korea.

"We've received increased interest in our solutions from clients and prospects in South Korea over the past couple of years," said Doug Terry, SVP Client Services for Cielo. "Our ability to deliver via our new in-country teams allows us to help our clients navigate the unique challenges of hiring in the Korean market, combining global best practices with local market knowledge."

The South Korea expansion comes amid growing adoption of RPO solutions among both local and multinational companies in the country, as organizations seek to drive recruitment effectiveness, realize efficiencies, allocate spend more effectively, gain greater access to skilled talent, and navigate the complex regulatory environment.

"This expansion is part of Cielo's continued growth, agility and investment across the APAC region," says Sid Suhas, SVP. "By establishing and expanding a local presence across key locations, including Seoul, Tokyo, and Shanghai, we're enhancing our ability to work closely with global and regional clients at a local level, delivering tailored talent acquisition solutions that address their specific needs."

"Cielo's APAC operations have demonstrated remarkable momentum, with the company experiencing substantial year-over-year growth across all products and services," adds Suhas. "This expansion reflects Cielo's commitment to its global growth strategy while maintaining a client-first mindset that enables regional nuance and flexibility to meet in-market needs."

