Antai Solar: The Ultimate Solution for Utility-Scale Solar Plants: Antaisolar Launches Next-Generation Intelligent Tracking System AT-Spark

XIAMEN, China, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Antaisolar officially launched its next-generation intelligent solar tracking system AT-Spark during the "Spark ON" global launch event. Designed for utility-scale solar plants, AT-Spark meets the growing demand for higher energy yield and lower LCOE, offering an integrated solution that optimizes performance across the entire project lifecycle.

Enhanced Structural Design for Greater Stability, Faster Installation and Cost Efficiency

AT-Spark features a multi-slew drive system and octagonal torque tube, increasing stiffness by 40%, strength by 50%, while reducing material costs by 30%. Its optimized design enables a 143 m tracker span, reducing pile usage by 20%. With 145 mm and 170 mm shaft options, AT-Spark adapts to various terrains and wind conditions.

The newly patented dual-spherical bearing automatically adjusts to terrain slopes, minimizing manual alignment. Its modular, quick-install bearing housing improves installation efficiency by 25%, significantly shortening construction time and lowering labor costs.

SmartTrail Control System: Boosting ROI with Intelligence

Equipped with the SmartTrail control system, AT-Spark integrates Antaisolar's advanced tracking algorithm to optimize module angles based on direct, diffuse, and reflected irradiance, effectively increasing energy yield. The system includes four intelligent protection modes against extreme weather conditions. Having passed 42 extreme tests, it offers IP65/IK07 protection, industrial-grade chips, and encrypted data communication. The mobile app, SCADA Station, and SCADA Remote enable real-time monitoring, remote control, and smart O&M management.

AT-Spark: A One-Stop Lifecycle Solution

Beyond a tracker, AT-Spark delivers a one-stop solution covering design, manufacturing, delivery, installation, and after-sales services. Supported by a global supply chain, 24-48-hour spare-part dispatch, and local technical teams, Antaisolar ensures long-term reliability and maximizes customer value.

"AT-Spark is more than a product-it's our vision for the future of Utility-Scale Solar Plants," said Jasmine Huang, CEO of Antaisolar. "We will continue to Raise a Green World with innovation-driven, high-value solar solutions."

About Antaisolar

Antaisolar, expert in digital intelligent PV mounting system solutions, has shipped 41.7 GW of solar mounting systems worldwide, ranking Top 9 in tracking system shipments worldwide according to S&P. Established in 2006, the company is a market leader in Japan, Australia, Chile, Mexico, and Southeast Asia.

Watch launch video here: https://www.youtube.com/@Antaisolar-pvmountingsystem

For more information, please visit: https://www.antaisolar.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2821138/AT_Spark_Tracking_System_Launch_Event.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-ultimate-solution-for-utility-scale-solar-plants-antaisolar-launches-next-generation-intelligent-tracking-system-at-spark-302613985.html