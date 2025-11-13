EQS-News: Wienerberger AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures

wienerberger delivered solid results in Q3 2025 despite market headwinds



wienerberger delivered solid results in Q3 2025 despite market headwinds Q1-3: Group revenues in total of €3.5 billion (2024: €3.4 billion)

Q1-3: Operating EBITDA of €584 million (2024: €602 million)

Q1-3: Earnings per share rise to €1.56 (2024: €0.42)

Q1-3: Profit after tax increased to €173 million (2024: €49 million)

Q3: Group revenues of around €1.2 billion and operating EBITDA of

€202 million broadly in line with the prior-year Full-year operating EBITDA expected to be in line with the prior-year

Launch of "Fit for Growth" program to further strengthen efficiency Vienna, November 13, 2025 - In the first nine months of the year, wienerberger delivered a resilient performance in a persistently challenging market environment. The company recorded revenues of €3.5 billion and operating EBITDA of €584 million, broadly in line with the prior-year period (€3.4 billion and €602 million respectively). While the roofing and piping solutions business grew year-on-year, a significantly weaker-than-expected market in the new residential housing segment in all geographies and inflationary cost pressure impacted the performance of the group. Third-quarter revenues at the group level reached €1.2 billion, with an operating EBITDA of €202 million, demonstrating resilience in the current market environment in line with the prior-year. Heimo Scheuch, CEO of wienerberger, comments on the group's performance: "In the face of persistent macroeconomic headwinds and ongoing volatility in key construction markets, we have once again proven the resilience of our business model. Our clear focus on cost discipline, operational excellence, and value-added solutions, as well as our strategy to increase renovation and infrastructure exposure, enabled us to maintain stable results. While market conditions - particularly in new residential housing segment - remained subdued across Europe and North America, we continue to implement proactive measures to safeguard our performance and prepare for future growth. As we move toward the year-end, we remain committed to our strategic course, and we are confident in our ability to create long-term value for all stakeholders." Challenging market environment in Q3 2025

The third quarter of 2025 was marked by continued weakness in the European construction sector, particularly in new residential housing markets. While the roofing renovation segment remained broadly stable, infrastructure investments - especially publicly funded ones within the EU - softened over the summer due to fiscal tightening. Outside the EU, however, infrastructure spending remained solid. Outside Europe, the US and especially Canadian new residential housing segments were under pressure, with an overall market decline of >10%. Contrary to expectations, the UK market also saw renewed weakness in Q3, with housing starts falling by 9% year-on-year. Launch of "Fit for Growth" program to strengthen efficiency and competitiveness

Considering a weaker market environment and sustained economic uncertainty, wienerberger is taking proactive steps to further enhance its efficiency and performance. With "Fit for Growth", the company has launched a comprehensive operational excellence program aimed at reviewing and optimizing processes across all levels of the organization - from the holding to operations. The initiative is expected to deliver savings in the range of €15 - 20 million on an annual basis, strengthening the company's competitiveness and ensuring continued value creation even in a challenging market environment. wienerberger strengthens European presence through strategic acquisitions

During the first nine months of the year, wienerberger continued to expand its footprint across Europe through targeted acquisitions that underpin its long-term growth strategy. In Ireland and the UK, the acquisition of MFP, a specialist in drainage, roofline, and cable ducting systems, further reinforced wienerberger's position in the pipe segment. Building on the earlier acquisitions of Cork Plastics and FloPlast, the company is well placed to capture additional growth in the region's infrastructure market. In France, wienerberger increased its stake in GSE Integration (GSEi) to 100%, strengthening its leadership in integrated roof and solar framing solutions and advancing growth in the European renovation market. With the Terreal integration progressing faster than expected, these acquisitions further enhance wienerberger's strategic positioning in key European growth markets. Regional market developments

Western Europe overall showed solid activity in roofing and renovation. The new residential housing market, with the exception of the Netherlands, remains at a lower level, although there are some positive signs of recovery with increased permits and housing starts, particularly in Germany and France. In the UK and Ireland, inflationary pressure and delayed rate cuts continued to weigh on the construction sector, especially in the UK. In contrast, Ireland remains stable, supported by continued public investment and the upcoming National Development Plan 2026-2030. In Eastern Europe, renovation volumes stabilized, while infrastructure was most affected by reduced public funding due to budgetary constraints. The new residential housing market remained subdued, with the exception of Hungary, where public funding programs boosted housing starts. The new residential construction activity in North America, particularly in Canada, weakened further in Q3. Brick volumes declined sharply due to rising interest rates, a slowing labor market, and persistent macroeconomic headwinds. Outlook

wienerberger will further intensify its performance enhancement measures to mitigate the effects of lower market activity and inflationary cost pressures, particularly those resulting from higher energy and labor costs. In this environment, price increases are expected to be challenging to implement. Consequently, wienerberger anticipates largely flat price development across its markets in 2025. The extreme market volatility observed over the past three months across all end markets - most notably in the new residential housing segment - has resulted in a revised outlook for the remainder of 2025. For the current year, wienerberger expects its full-year operating EBITDA to be in line with the prior-year level. The anticipated interest rate cuts and their positive effects on the new build market have not materialized as expected, while unfavorable foreign exchange developments added further pressure to the market environment. In addition, the substantially lower activity rates in new residential housing markets lead to lower contribution to group results. wienerberger reaffirms its long-term strategy focused on sustainable growth, circularity, and innovation across its value-added building solutions. The company continues to see strong mid-term potential, supported by its ongoing strategic transformation, focus on cost efficiency, and targeted acquisitions. This provides wienerberger with a solid foundation for sustainable growth. While the recovery in the new residential segment has been delayed, it remains intact. Demand is expected to stay strong across North America, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Continental Europe - in new build, renovation, and infrastructure markets alike. Key drivers for a positive mid-term development include further interest rate cuts, increasing public and private investment activity, an easing of global trade and economic tensions, and, above all, a stabilization of the geopolitical environment, particularly with regard to the war in Ukraine. With its comprehensive portfolio of sustainable building materials and infrastructure solutions, wienerberger is well positioned to make an important contribution to the reconstruction of Ukraine. With production sites in neighboring countries, the company is prepared to meet demand for bricks, roof tiles, paving products, and plastic pipes. Thanks to sufficient available capacity, wienerberger can swiftly scale up production and ensure immediate deliveries.



wienerberger

wienerberger is a leading international provider of innovative, ecological solutions for the entire building envelope, in the fields of new build and renovation, as well as infrastructure in water and energy management. With more than 20,000 employees worldwide, wienerberger's solutions enable energy-efficient, healthy, climate-friendly, and affordable living. wienerberger is the world's largest producer of bricks and the market leader in clay roof tiles in Europe as well as concrete pavers in Eastern Europe. In pipe systems (ceramic and plastic pipes), the company is one of the leading suppliers in Europe and a leading supplier of facade products in North America. At the beginning of 2024, wienerberger successfully completed the acquisition of Terreal, becoming the leading European provider of innovative all-in roofing and solar solutions, as well as solutions for the entire building envelope in Europe and North America. With its more than 200 production sites, wienerberger generated revenues of approx. € 4.5 billion and an operating EBITDA of € 760 million in 2024.



