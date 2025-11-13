Summit programming will feature three full-day Summits, including the inaugural Financial Services Security Summit and AI Security Summit

Black Hat, the cybersecurity industry's most established and in-depth security event series, today announced the release of its full schedule of Summits for Black Hat Europe 2025. The live, in-person event will take place from December 8 to December 11 at the Excel London.

Summits at Black Hat events provide the opportunity for attendees to hear directly from industry experts on specific and relevant topics from the cybersecurity industry, including potential risks, developments, expected trends, and more. Additionally, Summits cultivate an environment of collaborative discussion, and serve as a space for both attendees and industry leaders to connect through breakout sessions and Q&As.

This year's Summits will take place on Tuesday, December 9. Summits require individual passes to attend and will include:

The ninth annual Black Hat Executive Summit - This Summit will offer CISOs and other senior cybersecurity executives an opportunity to hear from industry experts helping to shape the next generation of cybersecurity strategy. The Executive Summit is sponsored by Cyera. To apply, please visit blackhat.com/eu-25/executive-summit.html.



Key topics include: AI-powered cyber warfare and nation-state threats, quantum-safe security transformation, CISO leadership in an evolving threat landscape, and more.



Featured speakers include: William Hagestad, Lieutenant Colonel, United States Marine Corps (Retired); Owanate Bestman, Founder and Director of Bestman Solutions; Brian Honan, Chairman of Cyber Ireland; and more.





- This Summit will offer CISOs and other senior cybersecurity executives an opportunity to hear from industry experts helping to shape the next generation of cybersecurity strategy. The Executive Summit is sponsored by Cyera. To apply, please visit blackhat.com/eu-25/executive-summit.html. The inaugural AI Security Summit This Summit will provide a select opportunity to connect with visionary executives, investors, technology vendors, and data specialists as they address the most critical challenges in AI-cyber innovation. The AI Security Summit is sponsored by Airia and Rubrik, Platinum Sponsors; Mend.io, Gold Sponsor; and Imperum and Zenity, Silver Sponsors. To purchase a pass, please visit blackhat.com/eu-25/ai-summit.html.



Key topics include: AI security vulnerabilities and attack vectors, advanced threat techniques and zero-day exploits, and the modern cybercriminal ecosystem.



Featured speakers include: Nathan Hamiel, Senior Director of Research, Kudelski Security; David Rogers, Founder of Copper Horse Ltd; Itsik Mantin, Head of AI Security Research, Intuit; and more.





This Summit will provide a select opportunity to connect with visionary executives, investors, technology vendors, and data specialists as they address the most critical challenges in AI-cyber innovation. The AI Security Summit is sponsored by Airia and Rubrik, Platinum Sponsors; Mend.io, Gold Sponsor; and Imperum and Zenity, Silver Sponsors. To purchase a pass, please visit blackhat.com/eu-25/ai-summit.html. The inaugural Financial Services Security Summit - This Summit will bring together top cybersecurity leaders in the financial sector for a day of candid discussions and expert-led presentations delivering unparalleled insights into the emerging threats, cutting-edge technologies, and strategic innovations transforming the financial sector. The Financial Services Security Summit is sponsored by Bugcrowd. To purchase a pass to this Summit, please visit blackhat.com/eu-25/financial-summit.html.



Key topics include: AI-powered threats and advanced persistent attacks, regulatory compliance and financial crime prevention, cloud security and operational resilience, and more.



Featured speakers include: Rachel Higham, NED, Strategic Advisor, ex-FTSE100 CTO; Antti Ropponen, Executive Partner, IBM; Bronwyn Boyle, CISO, PPRO; and more.

- This Summit will bring together top cybersecurity leaders in the financial sector for a day of candid discussions and expert-led presentations delivering unparalleled insights into the emerging threats, cutting-edge technologies, and strategic innovations transforming the financial sector. The Financial Services Security Summit is sponsored by Bugcrowd. To purchase a pass to this Summit, please visit blackhat.com/eu-25/financial-summit.html.

For registration and additional information on Black Hat Europe 2025, please visit blackhat.com/eu-25/registration.html.

Top Sponsors and Partners of Black Hat Europe 2025 include:

Titanium Sponsors: Broadcom, Google, and ThreatSpike Labs.

Broadcom, Google, and ThreatSpike Labs. Diamond Sponsors: Black Duck, Clover, KnowBe4, OX Security, Push Security, runZero, ThreatLocker, and TuxCare.

Black Duck, Clover, KnowBe4, OX Security, Push Security, runZero, ThreatLocker, and TuxCare. Sustaining Partners: Armis, Cisco, CrowdStrike, Cyera, Google, ManageEngine, Qualys, SentinelOne, Sophos, Tenable, ThreatLocker, Trend Micro, Varonis, and Wiz.

Armis, Cisco, CrowdStrike, Cyera, Google, ManageEngine, Qualys, SentinelOne, Sophos, Tenable, ThreatLocker, Trend Micro, Varonis, and Wiz. Global Partners: Broadcom, Censys, Concentric AI, Corellium, Fortra, Huntress, HackerOne, and wolfSSL.

About Black Hat

Black Hat is the cybersecurity industry's most established and in-depth security event series. Founded in 1997, these annual, multi-day events provide attendees with the latest in cybersecurity research, development, and trends. Driven by the needs of the community, Black Hat events showcase content directly from the community through Briefings presentations, Trainings courses, Summits, and more. As the event series where all career levels and academic disciplines convene to collaborate, network, and discuss the cybersecurity topics that matter most to them, attendees can find Black Hat events in the United States, Canada, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia. For more information, please visit blackhat.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251112865795/en/

Contacts:

PRESS

Stephanie DeAngelo

Senior PR Communications Manager, Black Hat

619.510.1564

BlackHatPR@informa.com