Telenor Consolidates IoT Operations to Launch Global IoT Powerhouse

Fornebu, Norway - November 13, 2025 - Telenor announces a significant step in its Internet of Things (IoT) strategy by consolidating its Nordic IoT operations under Telenor Connexion, creating a unified global IoT powerhouse. This move strengthens Telenor's position as a leading provider of managed IoT solutions, enabling customers to benefit from a more streamlined, scalable, and innovative service offering.

"This consolidation is about unlocking scale and accelerating growth. By bringing our IoT capabilities together under Telenor Connexion and our portfolio brand, Telenor IoT, we are creating a stronger platform to serve customers across the Nordics and globally, while capturing the opportunities of a rapidly expanding market," says Dan Ouchterlony, Head of Telenor Amp.

The global managed IoT market outside China is projected to reach around USD 30 billion by 2030, fuelled by rising demand for connected devices across industries including automotive, manufacturing, and smart cities. By consolidating its IoT operations in the Nordics, Telenor IoT aims to strengthen its number-one position in the region and accelerate growth, while responding to evolving market dynamics.

As part of the consolidation, Telenor will transfer its managed IoT operations from the Nordic markets to its specialised IoT unit, Telenor Connexion, bringing millions of SIMs and significant recurring revenues into the unit. In addition, Telenor IoT will establish two new legal entities in Finland and Norway, strengthening the Nordic organisation, enhancing local presence, and providing even better support for customers.

"In Norway, Telenor will continue to invest in IoT as part of its core business offering - particularly within mission-critical and nationally anchored solutions where local presence is key. Similarly, DNA in Finland will maintain and develop its local IoT business in close collaboration with Telenor Connexion," says Mats Lundquist, CEO of Telenor Connexion and Head of Telenor IoT.

Aiming for Top 5 Globally

After 20 years of strategic investment, Telenor has become one of the world's largest IoT providers, recently surpassing a major milestone of 25 million IoT devices in use - powering everything from Volvo cars and water pumps to lawnmowers and even smart rat traps. In 2024, Telenor's IoT business generated NOK 1.7 billion in revenue, and the company has set an ambitious goal to accelerate further growth.

"We have high growth ambitions, and our vision is to be among the top five IoT providers globally, excluding China. By consolidating our IoT operations under Telenor Connexion, we are creating a stronger, more agile organisation that can accelerate innovation and deliver world-class IoT services at scale," adds Lundquist

The transition is expected to be completed during January 2026, with no disruption to existing customer services. Customers will continue to receive the same high-quality service, and Telenor will continue to develop and support their IoT solutions.

About Telenor IoT and the consolidation

Telenor's global Internet of Things operations are branded as Telenor IoT.

Telenor Connexion is the specialised IoT unit within Telenor Group and will continue to deliver services under the Telenor IoT brand.

To strengthen scale and efficiency, Telenor is merging parts of its IoT operations from Telenor Norway and DNA (Finland) into Telenor Connexion.

The new organisation combines all of Telenor's Nordic IoT expertise and technical capabilities to provide stronger support for customers across the region and globally.

The Nordic business units, including Telenor Norway and DNA, will continue providing IoT connectivity and 5G private network services for their key segments.

Two new legal entities - Telenor IoT Oy and Telenor IoT A/S - will be established to strengthen local presence in each market.

Media contact:

David Fidjeland, Director Media Relations, Telenor Group

+47 93 46 72 24 | david.fidjeland@telenor.com