Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 13.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
BREAKING NEWS: Bohrprogramm gestartet - historisches Uranpotenzial wird jetzt "aufgebohrt"
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 854943 | ISIN: BE0003565737 | Ticker-Symbol: KDB
Tradegate
12.11.25 | 19:46
109,75 Euro
-0,18 % -0,20
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
BEL-20
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
KBC GROEP NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KBC GROEP NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
112,20114,0007:44
111,20113,0007:37
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.11.2025 07:10 Uhr
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KBC Groep: KBC successfully completes its inaugural significant risk transfer transaction on a 4.2 billion euros corporate loan portfolio

In line with the capital deployment policy of KBC and the strategy to optimise RWA in order to strengthen the capital ratio and support further growth, KBC has successfully completed a significant risk transfer transaction on a 4.2 billion euros corporate loan portfolio.

KBC Group is pleased to announce the completion of its inaugural Significant Risk Transfer (SRT) transaction. The risk transfer is achieved via the placement of credit linked notes to institutional investors, covering the mezzanine exposure on a 4.2 billion euros portfolio originated by the corporate banking department of KBC Bank.

This transaction will lead to a risk-weighted assets saving of approximately 2 billion euros and as such strengthen the unfloored fully loaded CET1 ratio of KBC Group by approximately 23 basis points as of the fourth quarter of 2025.

Attachment

  • 20251113-pb-srt-en (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/43c565b1-92bf-4587-814c-434d45e2bbce)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.