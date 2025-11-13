Mississauga, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2025) - Eagle Vision Security, a North American provider of live, interactive video monitoring solutions, has expanded its operations to Winnipeg, Manitoba. The move is part of the company's broader strategy to strengthen coverage across Western Canada and support growing demand for advanced outdoor asset protection.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8530/273766_db2798fce42a3820_001full.jpg

The expansion enables Eagle Vision Security to deliver its truck yard security, warehouse monitoring, and interactive video surveillance services throughout Winnipeg and the wider Manitoba region.

Headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Eagle Vision Security has developed a reputation for its use of advanced video analytics designed to accelerate threat detection and improve law-enforcement response times. The Winnipeg expansion marks an additional step in enhancing service accessibility for businesses operating in transportation, logistics, construction, automotive, and retail sectors.

"Eagle Vision Security is committed to bringing reliable, technology-driven security solutions to new regions," said Parm Deol, President of Eagle Vision Security. "The Winnipeg market continues to grow, and this expansion allows us to support local businesses with improved surveillance capabilities and operational insights."

The company offers a range of customized security solutions for truck yards, warehouses, car dealerships, construction sites, and other outdoor commercial environments. Its services include real-time monitoring, incident documentation, and analytics-based reporting designed to help clients better understand daily on-site activity.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8530/273766_db2798fce42a3820_002full.jpg

Eagle Vision Security also emphasizes employee training and continuous development to ensure its team stays updated on evolving security technologies and industry standards. The company invests in research and development aimed at advancing the effectiveness and sustainability of its monitoring solutions, including initiatives focused on reducing environmental impact.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8530/273766_db2798fce42a3820_003full.jpg

With the launch of operations in Winnipeg, the company is also expanding its recruitment efforts for technology-oriented and customer-service-focused professionals interested in joining its growing team.

About Eagle Vision Security

Eagle Vision Security is a privately held security technology company based in Mississauga, Ontario. The company develops and deploys intelligent video monitoring systems designed to support crime deterrence, incident prevention, and operational oversight for commercial outdoor environments across North America.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/273766

SOURCE: GYT