WeCap Plc - Placing and Subscription to raise £100,000 and Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 13

WeCap plc

AQSE: WCAP

("WeCap plc" or the "Company")

Placing and Subscription to raise £100,000

Total Voting Rights

WeCap plc is pleased to announce that it has raised £100,000 before expenses through a placing ("Placing") and subscription ("Subscription") for an aggregate of 4,166,667 new ordinary shares of 0.25p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at 2.4 pence per share.

In connection with the Placing, WeCap has entered into a Placing Agreement ("Placing Agreement") with Tennyson Securities ("Tennyson") pursuant to which Tennyson has placed 2,500,000 New Ordinary Shares with institutional and other investors ("Placing Shares").

In addition, the Company has received applications to subscribe for a further 1,666,667 New Ordinary Shares from Directors and other investors ("Subscription Shares").

The Placing and Subscription are conditional, inter alia, on admission of the Placing Shares and the Subscription Shares (together the "New Ordinary Shares") to trading on the Aquis Growth Market ("Admission").

Application will be made for the New Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on the Access segment of the Aquis Growth Market and Admission is expected to occur on or around 19 November 2025.

Related Party Transaction

Thomas Richardson and Sandy Barblett, both Directors of the Company, have respectively subscribed for 416,667 Subscription Shares each on the same terms and conditions as all other subscribers. In accordance with Rule 4.6 of the Aquis Growth Market Rulebook, the Directors' subscription is a related party transaction. The Directors of the Company (being Mr Richardson and Mr Barblett), having exercised reasonable care, skill and diligence, believe that each other's subscription is fair and reasonable as far as the shareholders of the Company are concerned.

Total Voting Rights

Following Admission, WeCap's issued ordinary share capital will consist of 442,327,407 Ordinary Shares. This number represents the total voting rights in the Company, and following Admission, may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's ("FCA") Disclosure and Transparency Rules. The New Ordinary Shares shall rank pari passu in all respects with the existing Ordinary Shares.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

ENDS

Enquiries:

info@wecapplc.com

Corporate Advisor:

AlbR Capital Limited

+44 (0) 20 7469 0930

Corporate Broker:

Tennyson Securities Limited

Peter Krens : +44 (0) 20 7186 9033 (Direct)





Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Tom Richardson 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Chairman b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor a) Name WeCap PLC b) LEI 213800FYUQ8ENKDP4S43 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 0.25 pence each GB00BKTRF404 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) 2.40 pence / 416,667 shares d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price n/a e) Date of the transaction 13 November 2025 f) Place of the transaction Aquis Growth Market