Syncron Inc: Syncron Accelerates North American Expansion to Meet Rising Aftermarket Solution Demand

Global SLM leader builds on strong momentum with major customer wins, new leadership appointments, and growing demand from US-based manufacturers

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 13, 2025, a global leader in intelligent aftermarket Service Lifecycle Management (SLM) solutions, today announced a series of strategic moves that underscore its commitment to supporting manufacturers in North America as they respond to a rapidly evolving service landscape.

Building on strong European roots and a global customer base, Syncron is accelerating its North American expansion with new leadership, major customer wins, and increased investment in regional operations. The company's recent appointment of US-based CEO Josh Weiss, CFO Risa Sparks, and VP of Sales, North America, Mark Dabe reflects a sharpened focus on serving the complex needs of North American OEMs and distributors.

"Manufacturers are under pressure from every angle-tariffs, inflation, electrification, shifting customer expectations. As a reliable source of margin, customer loyalty, and long-term growth, aftermarket gives them much-needed stability when other parts of the business are in flux," said Josh Weiss, CEO of Syncron. "We see a huge opportunity to help North American OEMs get their aftermarket strategy right so they can drive growth, not just manage risk."

Syncron's recent North American wins include a contract renewal with Fordto power its global Retail Inventory Management (RIM) program through Syncron's Dealer Parts Planning solution, and a new partnership with an emerging EV disruptor, which has selected Syncron Warranty to streamline service and scale operations.

The company also recently signed an agreement with a global leader in off-road and recreational vehicles, reinforcing its position as the trusted aftermarket partner for leaders across the automotive, powersports, and industrial sectors.

Syncron was also awarded the IDC CX CSAT Awardfor exceptional customer satisfaction in the Aftermarket Service Operations category.

These milestones come as Syncron's new research report, The State of the Aftermarket 2025, highlights both growing aftermarket investment and urgent need to connect and reconcile disconnected aftermarket functions. Amid economic headwinds, volatile demand patterns, and focus on customer retention, manufacturers are rethinking the aftermarket not as a support function, but as a critical source of margin and resilience.

"We're seeing North American OEMs take bold steps to future-proof their aftermarket business," said Claire Rychlewski, CRO at Syncron. "They're investing in visibility, intelligence, and platform capabilities to improve service, protect margin, and drive customer loyalty at scale. Syncron is proud to be their partner on that journey."

As it expands its North American footprint, Syncron remains a globally focused company with operations across Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. Its platform powers intelligent aftermarket operations for leading manufacturers across automotive, agriculture, construction and mining, and industrial manufacturing industries.

