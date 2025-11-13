BMS Holdings Berhad Sets To Raise RM80.08 Million From Ace Market IPO Exercise

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / November 13, 2025 / BMS Holdings Berhad ("BMS Holdings" or the "Company"), a deep-rooted Malaysian retailer and distributor specialising in tiles, stone surfaces, bathware and kitchenware, successfully launched its prospectus today in conjunction with its upcoming Initial Public Offering ("IPO") and listing on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ("Bursa Securities").

BMS Holdings, through its subsidiaries (collectively known as the "Group"), is involved in retailing, wholesaling and project sales of tiles and stone surfaces. The Group offers a wide range of tiles and stone surfaces including porcelain and ceramic tiles, stone surfaces made from natural stones such as marble, limestone and granite as well as engineered stones, and mosaic tiles. In addition, the Group also offers bathware and kitchenware to complement its tile and stone surface offerings.

Established in 1993, the Group has established a strong reputation in offering an extensive portfolio of products that cater to diverse customer preferences. The well-established range of own brands includes BMS Porcelain, Marmo Grande, Rubino, Batu Gergasi,Moderica Surfaces and Brelife Coverings brands for its tiles and stone surfaces as well as eurano and U+BMS brands for its bathware and kitchenware. Under the "Jubin BMS" brand, the Group operates 20 strategically located retail showrooms nationwide, including 16 in Peninsular Malaysia and 4 in Sarawak, supported by strategically located distribution centres and warehousing facilities.

According to the Independent Market Research report by Vital Factor Consulting Sdn Bhd, the market size for ceramic tiles and ceramic sanitaryware in Malaysia was valued at RM1.38 billion and RM259 million respectively in 2023. Based on the Group's revenue contribution, the Group currently holds approximately 17% market share in the ceramic tiles segment and 12% in the ceramic sanitaryware segment. Leveraging its established market presence, BMS Holdings is well-positioned to further capitalise on growth opportunities within these segments nationwide.

Mr. Ang Kwee Peng, Managing Director of BMS Holdings Berhad, commented, "The launch of our prospectus marks a major milestone in our 32-year journey from a regional retailer to one of Malaysia's established retailer and distributor specialising in tiles, stone surfaces, bathware and kitchenware. This IPO will enable us to strengthen our operational capacity, expand our retail presence, and continue innovating in line with changing consumer trends. We aim to bring modern, quality surface and design products closer to homeowners, contractors, and developers nationwide."

He added, "The funds raised will be channelled towards building new retail showrooms and a regional distribution centre to enhance logistics efficiency, upgrading our digital platforms, and supporting our growth initiatives. This listing is not only a strategic expansion opportunity but also a reaffirmation of our long-term commitment to sustainable growth and brand excellence."

Following the IPO exercise, BMS Holdings is expected to raise RM80.08 million and the proceeds will be utilised as follows:

RM34.28 million for expansion of operations and new retail showrooms;

RM17.00 million for upgrading existing facilities and ICT systems;

RM4.00 million for marketing activities;

RM18.80 million for working capital; and

RM6.00 million for estimated listing expenses.

The IPO will comprise a public issue of 364.00 million new shares ("Issue Shares") and an offer for sale of 156.00 million existing shares ("Offer Shares"), collectively representing approximately 33.77% of BMS Holdings' enlarged number of issued shares of 1.54 billion upon listing.

Based on the IPO price of RM0.22 per share and its enlarged number of issued shares of 1.54 billion, BMS Holdings' market capitalisation upon listing will be approximately RM338.80 million.

In terms of financial performance, the Group's revenue increased from RM207.89 million in the financial year ended 30 June 2022 to RM320.18 million in the financial year ended 30 June 2025. Concurrently, the Group's profit after tax rose from RM10.33 million to RM21.47 million over the same period.

In FYE 2025, revenue derived from Johor accounted for approximately 68% of the Group's total revenue, with the remaining of approximately 32% derived from Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Negeri Sembilan and Sarawak collectively, based on the geographical locations of the Group.

Applications for the Public Issue are open from today and will close on 19 November2025 at 5:00 P.M. BMS Holdings is scheduled to be listed on the ACE Market of Bursa Securities on 8 December 2025.

Alliance Islamic Bank Berhad is the Principal Adviser, Sponsor, Sole Underwriter, and Placement Agent for BMS Holdings Berhad's IPO.

ABOUT BMS HOLDINGS BERHAD

BMS Holdings Berhad ("BMS Holdings" or the "Company"), through its subsidiaries (collectively known as the "Group"), is an established retailer and distributor specialising in tiles, stone surfaces, bathware, and kitchenware in Malaysia. Established in 1993, the Group has built a robust market presence through its network of retail showrooms across Peninsular Malaysia (Johor, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Negeri Sembilan) and Sarawak as well as through its wholesale and project sales. BMS Holdings offers an extensive portfolio including porcelain and ceramic tiles, natural and engineered stone surfaces, mosaic tiles, as well as complementary bathware and kitchenware products. Leveraging decades of industry experience, the Group caters to a diverse customer base comprising retail, wholesale, and project segments. Today, BMS Holdings continues to enhance its competitive edge by expanding its retail footprint and product portfolio, consistently delivering innovative surface covering products to both residential and commercial customers nationwide.

For more information, visit https://bmsholdings.com.my/en/.

