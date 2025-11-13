Anzeige
Inspur Software Co., Ltd: Speedy Expanding towards Central Asia! Inspur Software signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Turkmenistan Mingyue Company

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Inspur Software has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Turkmenistan's state-owned enterprise Aýdyn Gijeler E.S (Mingyue Company) in Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan. Haider Berdi, general manager of Aýdyn Gijeler E.S (Mingyue Company), and Zhao Shaoxiang, chairman of Inspur Software, has signed the agreement on behalf of both parties.

According to the agreement, both parties will deepen coordination around smart education, smart cities and other fields, integrate resource advantages, jointly promote the construction of education information platforms and the implementation of urban digital governance plans, and help Turkmenistan build a new paradigm of digital and intelligent development.

During the meeting, Zhao Shaoxiang introduced Inspur Software's smart education platforms, smart cities and digital government solutions, and "six platforms" development tools to Turkmenistan's government departments and corporate customers, emphasizing that Inspur Software is willing to use its technology, business and experience advantages to promote Turkmenistan's digital and intelligent upgrading in urban governance, government services, education development and other fields, and inject new momentum into local digital transformation.

Through this event, Inspur Software has had an in-depth understanding of the needs of Turkmenistan's application software and education industry, laying a solid foundation for developing the Central Asian market. Inspur Software will continue to deepen its overseas business, strengthen exchanges and cooperation with partners in Central Asia and various regions around the world, and use solutions such as smart education and smart cities as the starting point to empower the digital and intelligent transformation of more countries and regions.

