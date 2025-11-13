Beehive Fintech Transforms Underwriting with Perfios, Achieves 48% Faster Loan Decisions

SINGAPORE and DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Beehive Fintech, a leading digital SME lending platform, has transformed its underwriting process with Perfios's AI-powered automation solutions. By deploying Perfios Nexus, Beehive Fintech has accelerated loan underwriting by 48%, improving risk accuracy and decision speed.

The collaboration was announced today at the Singapore Fintech Festival, marking a significant milestone in Beehive Fintech's mission to deliver faster, data-driven lending to SMEs. Perfios Nexus 360, an advanced, end-to-end platform for document ingestion, classification, intelligence and processing, built to power real-time credit decisioning, has enabled faster due diligence and fully automated workflows, helping lenders achieve unprecedented turnaround efficiency.

Following the success of this deployment, the company plans to expand Perfios' solutions across the GCC region, strengthening its digital lending infrastructure and enabling a broader reach to underserved businesses.

"At Beehive Fintech, our goal has always been to make business financing faster, simpler, and more accessible for SMEs," said Abiha Ahmed, Director - Operations & Risk, Beehive Fintech. "The Perfios Nexus solution has been a game-changer for our underwriting process, enabling us to evaluate applications with greater speed and precision while maintaining strong risk governance. This partnership has strengthened our ability to deliver seamless, data-driven credit access to SMEs and will continue to play a key role as we expand our presence across the GCC region."

"We are thrilled to partner with Beehive Fintech in their transformative journey," said Pramod Veturi, CEO - International Business, Perfios. "Perfios Nexus brings intelligence, precision, and scalability to every stage of credit evaluation. Beehive Fintech's rapid success demonstrates how technology can redefine decision-making speed and quality in lending. We're proud to be part of their journey toward building a more agile and data-intelligent financial ecosystem."

About Beehive:

Founded in 2014, Beehive is the first digital SME lending platform in the MENA region to be regulated by the DFSA and by the FSA in Oman. Beehive connects businesses seeking finance with investors willing to support their growth, offering a faster and more flexible funding option for SMEs. Through technology and a commitment to supporting regional businesses, Beehive has become a trusted partner for SMEs across the GCC.

Learn more at?https://www.beehive.ae. In the UAE, Beehive P2P Limited is regulated by the DFSA. In Oman, Beehive Financial Technology SPC is regulated by the FSA and in KSA, Beehive Saudi for Technology and Information Systems Company is subject to regulatory approval.

About Perfios:

Founded in 2008, Perfios is a global B2B SaaS company serving the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance industry in 20 countries, empowering 1000+ financial institutions. Through their pioneering software platforms and products, Perfios helps financial institutions to take big leaps by shaping their origination, onboarding, decisioning, underwriting, fraud prevention, risk mitigation, collection and monitoring processes at scale and speed. Perfios delivers 8.2 billion data points to banks and financial institutions every year to facilitate faster decisioning and significantly accelerates access to credit and financial services for their clients' customers. Headquartered in Bangalore, with offices worldwide and with 75+ products and platforms, and over 500+ APIs, in Perfios, their clients have a confident and a robust start-to-end tech platform.

