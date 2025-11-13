Sigma EcoCollect initiative supports PPG's sustainability, circular economy goals

PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced that the SIGMA COATINGS brand by PPG has partnered with waste logistics provider FIRE-OFF and packaging manufacturer Dijkstra Plastics to launch Sigma EcoCollect, a nationwide initiative in the Netherlands enabling professional painters to voluntarily return plastic and metal packaging both from Sigma Coatings and competitor products for recycling.

The Sigma EcoCollect initiative will help PPG achieve its ambition of increasing the amount of post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic and metal content in its packaging. Professional painters can return used, scraped-empty packaging to more than 90 Sigma Coatings points of sale, where they are collected and repurposed into new Sigma Coatings packaging, supporting a closed-loop recycling system.

A pilot project from September 2024 found that the initiative triggered conversations about sustainability with customers, resulting in a growing amount of returned packaging during the pilot period. Based on this success, the Sigma EcoCollect initiative will expand to 32 PPG Sigma Service Centers stores and 61 Sigma Coatings wholesalers, with FIRE-OFF managing logistics and Dijkstra Plastics overseeing material processing.

The initiative ties into PPG's TOMORROW INCLUDED® concept, which aims to highlight the sustainability advantages of many of its architectural products and support customers' sustainability ambitions.

"This program is a powerful step toward circularity," said Petra Bijma, PPG brand manager, B2B Sigma Coatings Benelux, Architectural Coatings. "It aligns with PPG's global sustainability targets, including reducing scope 3 emissions and increasing the use of recycled materials in packaging and limiting waste. Our customers are looking for ways to lower their environmental impact. This initiative not only supports their goals but also reinforces PPG's leadership in sustainable innovation."

PPG's latest Sustainability Report shows continued progress against its near-term 2030 sustainability targets, including reduced greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions throughout its own operations and value chain and continued improvement in sustainably advantaged product sales driven by customer demand.

