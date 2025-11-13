Pacvue Strengthens EMEA Presence Through Strategic Retail Media Partnership with Tesco Media and Insights Platform

Pacvue now supports the UK's #1 grocer through an integration with Epsilon Retail Media, enabling brands to manage campaigns within one platform

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2025, the industry's first AI-powered Commerce Operating System, announced today a new partnership with Tesco Media, to enhance retail media activation. Through an integration with Epsilon Retail Media, brands can now activate, optimize and measure sponsored product campaigns on Tesco directly within Pacvue, alongside existing campaigns across other major retail marketplaces.

"This launch marks a major step in Pacvue's ongoing expansion across key European markets," said Tommy Burton, Vice President of Global Partnerships at Pacvue. "Global brands can now manage Tesco Media advertising within the same platform they already use for other major retailers, delivering a unified global strategy with local market relevance and seamless access to the UK's most important retail media network."

As part of the partnership, Pacvue and Tesco Media have co-developed 'Sales at Checkout,' a custom reporting metric that provides enhanced visibility into campaign performance. This metric is tailored to Tesco's fulfillment-based attribution model, while remaining standardized within Pacvue for cross-retailer comparability. Advertisers can choose to report on sales at checkout or fulfillment, offering flexibility and deeper insight into their retail media investments.

"At Tesco Media, we're committed to helping brands connect with our customers in more meaningful and effective ways," said Florian Clemens, Director of Strategy, Proposition & Measurement at Tesco Media. "Our collaboration with Pacvue strengthens that mission by giving advertisers greater ease of use, flexibility and performance insight within our retail media platform. Together, we're unlocking new opportunities for brands to grow while improving the shopping experience for our customers."

With this launch, Pacvue delivers its full suite of advanced reporting, automation and optimization tools for Tesco Media campaigns, including:

Advanced Reporting and Insights: Access a holistic, cross-retailer view of performance, including Share of Voice (SOV), customizable dashboards and competitive benchmarking.

Access a holistic, cross-retailer view of performance, including Share of Voice (SOV), customizable dashboards and competitive benchmarking. Automation Suite: Automate bidding, budget pacing and dayparting with Pacvue's trusted rule-based engine to maximize campaign efficiency and ROI.

Automate bidding, budget pacing and dayparting with Pacvue's trusted rule-based engine to maximize campaign efficiency and ROI. Unified Global Operations: Manage Tesco Media campaigns using the same workflows, bulk operations and tagging systems used across other retailers, eliminating the need for retraining or new tools.



"This integration marks a significant milestone for global agencies like ours," stated Luis Martinez, Vice-President for WPP Commerce UK. "It enables media strategy and activation teams to manage UK retail media campaigns with the same level of precision and visibility we've achieved with other major retailers. The unification of reporting and automation across markets allows our teams to concentrate on strategy and growth, rather than navigating disconnected systems."

The partnership unlocks Pacvue's full suite of advanced reporting and optimization tools to provide a complete view of performance on the UK's most important digital shelf. It also represents a significant milestone in Pacvue's expanding EMEA portfolio and reinforces the company's mission to connect brands with consumers through unified retail media management, actionable insights and intelligent automation.

About Pacvue:

Pacvue is the only fully integrated Commerce Operating System that seamlessly unifies retail media, commerce management and advanced measurement to power growth across 100+ global marketplaces, including Amazon, Walmart, Target and Instacart. Fueled by industry-leading AI technology, real-time data and actionable insights, Pacvue's first-to-market platform enables over 70,000 brands and agencies to maximize advertising performance, increase profitability, drive incrementality, capture market share and expand their reach throughout the commerce universe - all from a single mission control. As of 2025, Pacvue powers 12% of total retail media ad spend worldwide. Leveraging the combined strengths of Pacvue's enterprise suite and Helium 10's SMB solutions, Pacvue delivers the industry's most comprehensive platform for businesses of all sizes. Discover more at www.pacvue.com .

About Tesco Media and Insights:

Tesco Media and Insight Platform is a partnership between Tesco, the UK's largest grocery retailer, and dunnhumby, a global leader in Customer Data Science. Together, we always put the customer first. Everything we do is fuelled by the insights generated via over 24 million Clubcard households, a diverse, nationally representative, first-party behavioural dataset. We empower brands with granular insights so they can identify their most important customers and understand what matters to them.

We help serve brands and their media agencies via a unique mix of technology, software, and insight and media products which collectively help provide customers with a more relevant and personalised shopping experience. As the UK's largest closed-loop Grocery Media and Insight Platform we're able to connect the dots between advertising exposure and customer behaviour across online and offline touchpoints to help brands take better product, marketing, and commercial decisions and understand the true impact of their investment.

