3iQ Continues Global Expansion Appointing Christophe Racine as Head of Business Development Switzerland (DACH region)

TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 3iQ Corp. ("3iQ"), a global pioneer in institutional digital asset investment solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Christophe Racine as Head of Business Development for Switzerland (DACH region including Germany, Austria & Lichtenstein). Christophe has near thirty years' experience of sales, distribution and business development in investment management, wealth management and private banking.

Most recently Christophe was with SIX Digital Exchange (SDX), one of Europe's leading stock exchanges, where he headed up business development for digital asset management solutions and financial infrastructure solutions.

Before SDX he held various senior positions at several prominent Swiss cantonal banks. Christophe also has deep expertise in asset and wealth management through his time spent at Swisscanto Asset Management and UBS.

Pascal St-Jean, President and CEO of 3iQ, said:

"We look for the best people in traditional finance to join 3iQ and in Christophe we have found just such a person when it comes to Switzerland and the DACH region, which underlines our deep commitment to this important jurisdiction for us as we continue our global expansion. With such an extensive experience in private banking and investment management, he will be a valuable member of our team in Europe and contribute strongly to our goal of providing the best regulated digital asset investment products to investors worldwide."

Christophe Racine, Head of Business Development DACH at 3iQ, said:

"I see the future of alternative investment solutions and 3iQ is clearly going to be a big part of that future, so it is very exciting to be joining a team with a well established reputation as an award-winning and regulated leader in innovative digital asset investment. 3iQ has a long-term commitment to the region and I look forward to establishing them in the Swiss and wider European markets."

About 3iQ Digital Asset Management

Founded in 2012, 3iQ is one of the world's leading alternative digital asset managers, pioneering institutional-grade investments. 3iQ launched the world's first Digital Assets Managed Account Platform (QMAP), a hedge fund investment solution, offering innovative risk-managed investment solutions to gain exposure to digital assets. 3iQ was also the first to launch a Bitcoin and Ethereum ETP listed on a major global stock exchange, integrate staking into its Ethereum and Solana ETPs boosting investor returns, and offering other regulated ETPs. In 2024, Monex Group, a leading Japanese financial group, took a majority stake in 3iQ. Since 2012, 3iQ has been at the forefront of innovation in digital asset investment management. To learn more about 3iQ, visit 3iq.io.

W: https://www.3iq.io/

L: https://www.linkedin.com/company/3iq-corp/

X: https://x.com/3iq_corp

Disclaimer

This release is for informational purposes only, and the content contained herein should not be considered investment advice or a solicitation, offer, or recommendation to sell or buy any asset, strategy, or product. Investing in digital assets involves a high degree of risk, including the loss of principal. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from 3iQ Corp. or at www.sedar.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2821099/Christophe_BusinessHead_3iQ.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/3iq-continues-global-expansion-appointing-christophe-racine-as-head-of-business-development-switzerland-dach-region-302613731.html