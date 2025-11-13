Large health system in southeast US adopts Sectra's cloud service across 11 sites to ensure reliability in their delivery of excellent patient care

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) will deliver its enterprise imaging solution as a fully managed cloud service, Sectra One Cloud, to a multisite healthcare system in the US. The service, operated on the latest cloud technology, will provide reliability and scalability, as well as enhance diagnostic speed and collaboration between the hospitals' radiology and breast imaging departments. This transition will ultimately improve patient care in the state.

"We see a clear trend among large healthcare providers toward consolidating systems across sites to improve efficiency, reduce complexity, and enhance collaboration. At the same time, cybersecurity has become a critical priority, with growing demands to protect patient data and ensure system availability. By moving to a cloud-based service built on our enterprise imaging solution, this health system is addressing these challenges, something that is particularly important for them as they operate in a region with a high risk of data loss or system outage due to natural disasters," says Isaac Zaworski, President of Sectra Inc.

As Sectra One Cloud is a fully managed cloud solution, Sectra will monitor, optimize, and continuously upgrade the solution, alleviating the burden from the healthcare system's IT teams. The solution can also be scaled to accommodate growth as volumes increase and expansion into other imaging specialties.

The contract was signed in the second quarter of Sectra's 2025/2026 fiscal year, and the healthcare system will initially utilize the service's modules for radiology and breast imaging. The contracted order value amounts to USD 45.6 million, of which USD 44.1 million is guaranteed.

Sectra One Cloud is a fully managed service for enterprise imaging that enables Sectra to continuously monitor, optimize, and upgrade the solution, as well as provide 24/7 support. The enterprise imaging solution provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs in a single system, thereby improving outcomes and reducing operational costs. The scalable and modular solution, with a VNA at its core, allows healthcare providers to grow from one ology to another and from one enterprise to another without acquiring a new back end. Visit Sectra's website to read more about Sectra and why it's top-ranked in 'Best in KLAS'.

For further information, please contact:

Dr. Torbjörn Kronander, CEO and President Sectra AB, 46 (0) 705 23 52 27

Marie Ekström Trägårdh, Executive Vice President Sectra AB and President Sectra Imaging IT Solutions, 46 (0)708 23 56 10

