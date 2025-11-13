Financial Conduct Authority: Official List Notice -2

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 13-Nov-2025 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 13/11/2025, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Amount Security Description Listing ISIN Category Issuer Name: Invesco Physical Markets PLC Debt and 314000 Secured Silver-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid debt-like IE00B43VDT70 -- securities Debt and 62000 Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid debt-like IE00B579F325 -- securities Issuer Name: iShares Physical Metals plc Debt and 1416000 Physical Silver ETC; fully paid debt-like IE00B4NCWG09 -- securities Debt and 100000 Physical Platinum ETC; fully paid debt-like IE00B4LHWP62 -- securities Debt and 574000 iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid debt-like IE00B4ND3602 -- securities Issuer Name: International Finance Corporation 3.875% Notes due 12/09/2030; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and 75000000 GBP10,000 each) debt-like XS2900268900 -- securities Issuer Name: UNITED KINGDOM Debt and 4250000000 1¾% Index-linked Treasury Gilt due 22/09/2038; fully paid debt-like GB00BMY62Z61 -- securities Issuer Name: Nuformix plc 114040535 Ordinary Shares of 0.05p each; fully paid Equity shares GB00BYW79Y38 -- (transition) Issuer Name: NATS (En Route) plc 5.250% Senior Unsecured Bullet Bonds due 31/03/2036; fully paid; Debt and 250000000 (Represented by bonds to bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples debt-like XS3201279471 -- of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to and including GBP199,000) securities Issuer Name: Graniteshares Financial plc Debt and 500000 GraniteShares 3x Long Coinbase Daily ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2575914176 -- securities Issuer Name: Xtrackers ETC plc Debt and 68000 Xtrackers IE Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/04/2080; fully paid debt-like DE000A2T0VU5 -- securities Issuer Name: 21Shares AG Debt and 100000 21Shares Bitcoin Exchange Traded Product (ABTC); fully paid debt-like CH0454664001 -- securities Debt and 90000 21Shares Ethereum Core Exchange Traded Product (ETHC); fully paid debt-like CH1209763130 -- securities Debt and 20000 21Shares Bitcoin Core Exchange Traded Product (CBTC); fully paid debt-like CH1199067674 -- securities Issuer Name: Amundi Physical Metals plc Debt and 26000 Amundi Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/05/2118; fully paid debt-like FR0013416716 -- securities Issuer Name: The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan 5.750% Notes due 12/11/2032; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and 700000000 USD200,000 each) (Regulation S) debt-like XS3218674136 -- securities 5.750% Notes due 12/11/2032; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and USD200,000 each) (Rule 144A) debt-like US418097AP66 -- securities Issuer Name: Aterian plc 260000 Ordinary Shares of GBP0.10 each; fully paid Equity shares GB00BPJMN573 -- (transition) Issuer Name: HANETF MULTI-ASSET ETC ISSUER PLC Debt and 40000 Yieldmax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETC Securities; fully paid debt-like XS3218061631 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Issuer X Limited Debt and 7000 WisdomTree Physical Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid debt-like GB00BJYDH394 -- securities Debt and 104000 WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid debt-like GB00BJYDH287 -- securities Issuer Name: CoinShares Digital Securities Limited Debt and 20300 CoinShares Physical Staked Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid debt-like GB00BLD4ZM24 -- securities Debt and 41000 CoinShares Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid debt-like GB00BLD4ZL17 -- securities Issuer Name: iShares Digital Assets AG Debt and 230000 Securities of iShares Bitcoin ETP; fully paid debt-like XS2940466316 -- securities Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC 8086253 Market Access Warrants linked to ordinary shares issued by NINGBO SANXING Securitised GB00BTDGRB71 -- MEDICAL ELECTRIC Co., Ltd. due 12/05/2027 derivatives Market Access Warrants linked to ordinary shares issued by Sieyuan Securitised 1455604 Electric Co., Ltd. due 15/11/2027; fully paid; (Registered in derivatives GB00BTDGRC88 -- denominations of USD20.6100 each) Market Access Warrants linked to ordinary shares issued by Hunan Valin Securitised 34883720 Steel Co., Ltd. due 13/05/2027; fully paid; (Registered in denominations derivatives GB00BTDGRD95 -- of USD0.8600 each) Issuer Name: Smiths Group Plc

3.625% Notes due 13/11/2033; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and 650000000 EUR 100,000 and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof) debt-like XS3224517253 -- securities Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 1900000 Securities due 13/11/2028; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Securitised XS3167722340 -- GBP1,000 each) derivatives 1400000 Securities due 13/11/2028; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Securitised XS3167722423 -- GBP1,000 each) derivatives Issuer Name: WisdomTree Commodity Securities Limited Debt and 61600 WisdomTree Sugar; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KY658 -- securities Debt and 17600 WisdomTree Wheat 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00BDD9QC84 -- securities Debt and 46500 WisdomTree Platinum 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00B2NFV134 -- securities Debt and 1000 WisdomTree Tin; fully paid debt-like JE00B2QY0H68 -- securities Debt and 17700 WisdomTree Soybean Oil; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KY435 -- securities Debt and 84500 WisdomTree Silver 1x Daily Short; fully paid debt-like JE00B24DKK82 -- securities Debt and 2000 WisdomTree Natural Gas 1x Daily Short; full paid debt-like JE00B24DKH53 -- securities Debt and 20500 WisdomTree Silver; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KY328 -- securities Debt and 47500 WisdomTree Gold 1x Daily Short; fully paid debt-like JE00B24DKC09 -- securities Debt and 155000 WisdomTree Natural Gas; fully paid debt-like JE00BN7KB334 -- securities Debt and 23000 WisdomTree Silver 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00B2NFTS64 -- securities Debt and 3000 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 1x Daily Short; fully paid debt-like JE00B78DPL57 -- securities Debt and 96500 WisdomTree Aluminium; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KXN58 -- securities Debt and 153700 WisdomTree Sugar 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00B2NFTW01 -- securities Debt and 15600 WisdomTree Cocoa 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00B2NFV803 -- securities Debt and 4621400 WisdomTree Natural Gas 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00BDD9Q956 -- securities Debt and 531400 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KXV33 -- securities Debt and 2500 WisdomTree Gold 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00B2NFTL95 -- securities Debt and 21400 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00BDD9QD91 -- securities Debt and 4500 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil Longer Dated; fully paid debt-like JE00B24DLX86 -- securities Debt and 39000 WisdomTree Lean Hogs; fully paid debt-like JE00BN7KB771 -- securities Debt and 19300 WisdomTree Cocoa; fully paid debt-like JE00B2QXZK10 -- securities Debt and 293300 WisdomTree Copper; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KXQ89 -- securities Debt and 4000 WisdomTree Corn; fully paid debt-like JE00BN7KB441 -- securities Debt and 216000 WisdomTree Live Cattle; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KY096 -- securities Debt and 50500 WisdomTree Gold; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KXX56 -- securities Debt and 55400 WisdomTree Precious Metals; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KYF40 -- securities Debt and 244700 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil; fully paid debt-like JE00B78CGV99 --

