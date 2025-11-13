Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 13.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Uranpreis steigt deutlich - Diese Aktie könnte vom neuen US-Atomprogramm profitieren
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
13.11.2025 09:33 Uhr
129 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Financial Conduct Authority: Official List Notice -2-

DJ Official List Notice 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Official List Notice 
13-Nov-2025 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 

13/11/2025, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice:- 
 
Amount    Security Description                           Listing     ISIN 
                                            Category 
 
 
Issuer Name: Invesco Physical Markets PLC 
 
                                            Debt and 
314000    Secured Silver-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid          debt-like    IE00B43VDT70 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
62000     Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid           debt-like    IE00B579F325 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: iShares Physical Metals plc 
 
                                            Debt and 
1416000    Physical Silver ETC; fully paid                      debt-like    IE00B4NCWG09 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
100000    Physical Platinum ETC; fully paid                     debt-like    IE00B4LHWP62 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
574000    iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid                   debt-like    IE00B4ND3602 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: International Finance Corporation 
 
       3.875% Notes due 12/09/2030; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and 
75000000   GBP10,000 each)                              debt-like    XS2900268900 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: UNITED KINGDOM 
 
                                            Debt and 
4250000000  1¾% Index-linked Treasury Gilt due 22/09/2038; fully paid         debt-like    GB00BMY62Z61 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: Nuformix plc 
 
114040535   Ordinary Shares of 0.05p each; fully paid                 Equity shares  GB00BYW79Y38 --  
                                            (transition) 

Issuer Name: NATS (En Route) plc 
 
       5.250% Senior Unsecured Bullet Bonds due 31/03/2036; fully paid;     Debt and 
250000000   (Represented by bonds to bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples debt-like    XS3201279471 --  
       of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to and including GBP199,000)       securities 

Issuer Name: Graniteshares Financial plc 
 
                                            Debt and 
500000    GraniteShares 3x Long Coinbase Daily ETP Securities; fully paid      debt-like    XS2575914176 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: Xtrackers ETC plc 
 
                                            Debt and 
68000     Xtrackers IE Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/04/2080; fully paid   debt-like    DE000A2T0VU5 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: 21Shares AG 
 
                                            Debt and 
100000    21Shares Bitcoin Exchange Traded Product (ABTC); fully paid        debt-like    CH0454664001 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
90000     21Shares Ethereum Core Exchange Traded Product (ETHC); fully paid     debt-like    CH1209763130 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
20000     21Shares Bitcoin Core Exchange Traded Product (CBTC); fully paid     debt-like    CH1199067674 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: Amundi Physical Metals plc 
 
                                            Debt and 
26000     Amundi Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/05/2118; fully paid      debt-like    FR0013416716 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan 
 
       5.750% Notes due 12/11/2032; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and 
700000000   USD200,000 each) (Regulation S)                      debt-like    XS3218674136 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
       5.750% Notes due 12/11/2032; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and 
        USD200,000 each) (Rule 144A)                       debt-like    US418097AP66 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: Aterian plc 
 
260000    Ordinary Shares of GBP0.10 each; fully paid                Equity shares  GB00BPJMN573 --  
                                            (transition) 

Issuer Name: HANETF MULTI-ASSET ETC ISSUER PLC 
 
                                            Debt and 
40000     Yieldmax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETC Securities; fully paid     debt-like    XS3218061631 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Issuer X Limited 
 
                                            Debt and 
7000     WisdomTree Physical Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid        debt-like    GB00BJYDH394 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
104000    WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid        debt-like    GB00BJYDH287 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: CoinShares Digital Securities Limited 
 
                                            Debt and 
20300     CoinShares Physical Staked Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid    debt-like    GB00BLD4ZM24 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
41000     CoinShares Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid        debt-like    GB00BLD4ZL17 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: iShares Digital Assets AG 
 
                                            Debt and 
230000    Securities of iShares Bitcoin ETP; fully paid               debt-like    XS2940466316 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC 
 
8086253    Market Access Warrants linked to ordinary shares issued by NINGBO SANXING Securitised   GB00BTDGRB71 --  
       MEDICAL ELECTRIC Co., Ltd. due 12/05/2027                 derivatives 
 
 
       Market Access Warrants linked to ordinary shares issued by Sieyuan    Securitised 
1455604    Electric Co., Ltd. due 15/11/2027; fully paid; (Registered in       derivatives   GB00BTDGRC88 --  
       denominations of USD20.6100 each) 
 
 
       Market Access Warrants linked to ordinary shares issued by Hunan Valin  Securitised 
34883720   Steel Co., Ltd. due 13/05/2027; fully paid; (Registered in denominations derivatives   GB00BTDGRD95 --  
       of USD0.8600 each) 

Issuer Name: Smiths Group Plc

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 13, 2025 03:01 ET (08:01 GMT)

DJ Official List Notice -2- 

3.625% Notes due 13/11/2033; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and 
650000000   EUR 100,000 and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof)     debt-like    XS3224517253 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 
 
1900000    Securities due 13/11/2028; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of  Securitised   XS3167722340 --  
       GBP1,000 each)                              derivatives 
 
 
1400000    Securities due 13/11/2028; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of  Securitised   XS3167722423 --  
       GBP1,000 each)                              derivatives 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Commodity Securities Limited 
 
                                            Debt and 
61600     WisdomTree Sugar; fully paid                       debt-like    GB00B15KY658 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
17600     WisdomTree Wheat 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid              debt-like    JE00BDD9QC84 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
46500     WisdomTree Platinum 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid            debt-like    JE00B2NFV134 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
1000     WisdomTree Tin; fully paid                        debt-like    JE00B2QY0H68 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
17700     WisdomTree Soybean Oil; fully paid                    debt-like    GB00B15KY435 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
84500     WisdomTree Silver 1x Daily Short; fully paid               debt-like    JE00B24DKK82 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
2000     WisdomTree Natural Gas 1x Daily Short; full paid             debt-like    JE00B24DKH53 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
20500     WisdomTree Silver; fully paid                       debt-like    GB00B15KY328 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
47500     WisdomTree Gold 1x Daily Short; fully paid                debt-like    JE00B24DKC09 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
155000    WisdomTree Natural Gas; fully paid                    debt-like    JE00BN7KB334 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
23000     WisdomTree Silver 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid             debt-like    JE00B2NFTS64 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
3000     WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 1x Daily Short; fully paid           debt-like    JE00B78DPL57 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
96500     WisdomTree Aluminium; fully paid                     debt-like    GB00B15KXN58 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
153700    WisdomTree Sugar 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid              debt-like    JE00B2NFTW01 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
15600     WisdomTree Cocoa 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid              debt-like    JE00B2NFV803 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
4621400    WisdomTree Natural Gas 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid           debt-like    JE00BDD9Q956 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
531400    WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil; fully paid                   debt-like    GB00B15KXV33 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
2500     WisdomTree Gold 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid              debt-like    JE00B2NFTL95 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
21400     WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid         debt-like    JE00BDD9QD91 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
4500     WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil Longer Dated; fully paid             debt-like    JE00B24DLX86 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
39000     WisdomTree Lean Hogs; fully paid                     debt-like    JE00BN7KB771 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
19300     WisdomTree Cocoa; fully paid                       debt-like    JE00B2QXZK10 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
293300    WisdomTree Copper; fully paid                       debt-like    GB00B15KXQ89 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
4000     WisdomTree Corn; fully paid                        debt-like    JE00BN7KB441 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
216000    WisdomTree Live Cattle; fully paid                    debt-like    GB00B15KY096 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
50500     WisdomTree Gold; fully paid                        debt-like    GB00B15KXX56 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
55400     WisdomTree Precious Metals; fully paid                  debt-like    GB00B15KYF40 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
244700    WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil; fully paid                  debt-like    JE00B78CGV99 --

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 13, 2025 03:01 ET (08:01 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.