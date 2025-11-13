RenewSys India unveiled its M10R n-type tunnel-oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar cells at the recent Renewable Energy India (REI) Expo 2025 in Greater Noida, India.From pv magazine India RenewSys India showcased its M10R n-type TOPCon solar cells at the recent Renewable Energy India (REI) Expo 2025 in Greater Noida. The solar cells, made in India by RenewSys, meet the Domestic Content Requirement (DCR) for government-supported projects. These have dimensions of 182.2 mmx 183.75 mm ±0.25 mm with an average thickness of 130 ± 10 µ m. The company said these cells are engineered for high efficiency, ...

