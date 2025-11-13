Anzeige
Dow Jones News
13.11.2025 09:39 Uhr
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DJ Amundi Core EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi Core EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc (CBDU LN) 
Amundi Core EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
13-Nov-2025 / 09:07 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi Core EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc 
 
DEALING DATE: 12-Nov-2025 
 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 10.3939 
 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1472964 
 
CODE: CBDU LN 
 
ISIN: LU2977997118 
 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     LU2977997118 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     CBDU LN 
LEI Code:   2138006XR9SVGI223982 
Sequence No.: 408086 
EQS News ID:  2229132 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 13, 2025 03:08 ET (08:08 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
