IQM Halocene is a new quantum computer product line aimed at error correction development. It will start with a150-qubit system to be delivered by the end of 2026 and extend all the way to 1,000-qubits.

The new product line is based on an open and modular error correction stack, which will allow end-users to experiment and run different quantum error correction features.

IQM's goal is to enable users from supercomputing centers, research organizations, and universities to innovate on quantum error correction research with an open platform.

IQM has sold more on-premises quantum systems globally than any other manufacturer, and the company expects the new Halocene product line to accelerate its revenue growth further

IQM Quantum Computers, a global leader in superconducting quantum computers, today announced the launch of its new product line called IQM Halocene. The new product line is based on open and modular on-premises quantum computers designed for quantum error correction research, a leap towards the next generation of quantum computers.

The first release of IQM Halocene will be a 150-qubit quantum computer with advanced error correction functionality. The system will enable users to advance their error correction capabilities, error correction research and to create intellectual property with logical qubits. In addition, the Halocene product line will allow execution of Noisy Intermediate Scale (NISQ) algorithms and the development of error mitigation techniques.

"Halocene is the result of co-developing our technology stack with our partners and customers as we build a thriving quantum ecosystem together," said Jan Goetz, Co-CEO of IQM Quantum Computers. "With this launch, we are shaping the next frontier in error-corrected quantum computing, transforming research into technologies that will drive industrial innovation and economic growth. Our goal is to give our users the best-in-class performance and system-level control to solve complex problems."

The 150-qubit system will become commercially available by the end of 2026. In the future, IQM Halocene will have product releases that go beyond 1,000 qubits. This release schedule aligns with the company's ambitious roadmap, which outlines major milestones of quantum error-correction demonstrators and a path to achieve fault-tolerant quantum computing by 2030.

With this announcement, the company is transitioning towards building fault-tolerant systems, providing access to quantum error correction. The Halocene system builds on the existing IQM Radiance product line, which has been designed to power NISQ quantum computation. The initial 150-qubit Halocene will include an IQM Crystal quantum processing unit (QPU) targeting 99.7% physical two-qubit gate fidelity and additional error correction features.

The new error correction features will enhance the system software and hardware, enabling research on up to five logical qubits and the implementation of Clifford gates. In addition, the system contains an open and transparent quantum error correction stack, a modular decoder architecture, and support for NVIDIA NVQLink.

The new product line is expected to strengthen IQM's position as the worldwide commercial leader in the market. "IQM Halocene is our answer to the market demand for big, error-corrected next-generation quantum computers which can empower entire quantum ecosystems. We are ready to build and ship IQM Halocene on-premises system worldwide, with the first installations starting already at the end of 2026," said Mikko Välimäki, IQM Co-CEO leading the company's business functions.

IQM offers joint research and development with customers -- this collaborative approach sets the company apart from competitors through its track record of delivering systems globally and fuelling commercially active quantum ecosystems around them.

About IQM Quantum Computers:

IQM is a global leader in superconducting quantum computers. IQM provides both on-premises full-stack quantum computers and a cloud platform to access its computers. IQM customers include the leading high-performance computing centers, research labs, universities, and enterprises that have full access to IQM's software and hardware. IQM has over 300 employees with headquarters in Finland and a global presence in France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Poland, Spain, Singapore, South Korea, and the United States. For more information, visit: meetiqm.com.

