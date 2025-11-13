ES Energy Save Holding AB: Publication of interim report, January 1 - September 30, 2025

ES Energy Save Holding AB (publ) ("the Company") hereby publishes its interim report for the period January - September 2025. The interim report is available as an attached document and on the Company's website (Financial reports (https://investorrelations.energysave.se/investorrelations/financial-reports/)).

In connection with the interim report, Energy Save's CEO Fredrik Sävenstrand and Financial Controller Sebastian Idehed Frisk will present the results at 10:00 CET. After the presentation, there will also be an opportunity to ask questions. The presentation will be held in English. Below is information about the webcast and a summary of the report.

The presentation can be followed live via the link below. It is possible to ask written questions via the webcast.

If you wish to participate via telephone conference, please register via the link below. After registration, you will receive a telephone number and a conference ID to log in to the conference. It is possible to ask oral questions via the telephone conference.

Interim Report Q3

January-September 2025

Improved profits and strengthened cash flow.

Third quarter July-September 2025

• Operating income decreased by 12 per cent to SEK 46.8 million (53.1).

• Net revenue decreased by 9 per cent to SEK 46.3 million (51.2).

• Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to SEK -3.4 million (-5.1).

• Profit/loss for the quarter totalled SEK -3.4 million (-5.3).

• Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.5 (-0.8).

• Operating cash flow totalled SEK 0.7 million (-4.6) during the year.

January-September 2025 period

• Operating income decreased by 41 per cent to SEK 120.6 million (204.7).

• Net revenue decreased by 40 per cent to SEK 115.7 million (193.1).

• Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to SEK -23.4 million (-11.0).

• Profit/loss for the period totalled SEK -23.6 million (-11.5).

• Earnings per share amounted to SEK -3.6 (-1.7).

• Operating cash flow totalled SEK -31.4 million (45.0) during the year.

Events after the end of the period

• Energy Save signed an agreement with JCE, which will become the new distributor on the Chilean market

Contacts

For more information, please contact:

Helena Wachtmeister, CFO, ES Energy Save Holding AB (publ)

Email: hw@energysave.se

About Us

ES Energy Save Holding AB (publ) is an innovative Swedish energy technology company that, through costeffective and smart air/water heat pump systems, contributes to sustainable energy conversion in Europe. The company has been supplying heat pumps to the European market since 2009 and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

This information is information that ES Energy Save Holding is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-11-13 08:30 CET.