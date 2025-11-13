Crunchfish AB: Crunchfish publishes interim Q3 report 2025

Today, Crunchfish AB ("Crunchfish") publishes the company's interim Q3 report for the third quarter and the first nine months of 2025. This report marks significant advancements that position Crunchfish for both domestic and global success. Below is a brief summary of the report.

Group financials 2025-07-01 2025-09-30 2024-07-01 2024-09-30 2025-01-01 2025-09-30 2024-01-01 2024-09-30 Net sales (SEK) 154 500 273 773 595 936 2 371 004 Profit or loss before tax (SEK) -5 259 626 -6 996 852 -15 438 845 -21 186 451 Earnings per share (SEK) -0,07 -0,18 -0,23 -0,53 Equity-assets-ratio (%) 87,8% 69,6% 87,8% 69,6% Total cash and bank balances (SEK) 17 427 459 9 062 536 17 427 459 9 062 536

The report is available as an attached document to this press release as well as through the company's website .

"Q3 has been a pivotal quarter for Crunchfish, marked by significant advancements that position us for both domestic and global success. The integration project of our Digital Cash technology by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) into India's payment infrastructure stands as a remarkable achievement. This strategic milestone not only opens substantial revenue opportunities in India but also sets the stage for our expansion into international markets. Additionally, securing financing during this quarter ensures we are well-capitalized to carry forward our initiatives during at least 2026.", says Joachim Samuelsson, Crunchfish's CEO.

For more information, please contact:

Joachim Samuelsson, CEO of Crunchfish AB

+46 708 46 47 88

joachim.samuelsson@crunchfish.com

This information is Crunchfish AB obliged to publish in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was provided by the contact person above for publication on 13th November 2025 at 08:30 CET.

Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB is the Certified Adviser. Email: ca@vhcorp.se. Telephone +46 40 200 250.

About Crunchfish - crunchfish.com

Crunchfish is a deep fintech company pioneering a Digital Cash solution that enhance resilience, scalability and interoperability in payment ecosystems. The patented offline payment architecture supports both payment network providers and payment service providers in both commercial payment ecosystems as well as evolving CBDC initiatives. Headquartered in Malmö, Sweden, Crunchfish drives innovation to shape the future of payments.

