Powered by CommBox's advanced AI customer engagement platform, JourneyHub will enable effortless communication between employers and candidates across all key digital channels.

Premier CX, a UK leader in customer experience innovation, and CommBox, a global pioneer in AI-powered customer engagement platforms, today announced the launch of JourneyHub, a revolutionary service designed to transform recruitment journeys through seamless communication with candidates on any channel.

JourneyHub integrates CommBox's leading AI customer engagement platform with Premier CX's expertise in designing exceptional candidate experiences. Built to work seamlessly in sync with leading Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS), JourneyHub enables recruiters to communicate with candidates throughout the recruitment journey via WhatsApp, SMS, voice, e-mail and other digital channels. The solution delivers personalized, automated, real-time updates and can be tailored to each brand's and candidate journey.

"JourneyHub is about making recruitment communication smarter, faster, and more human," said Anthony Buxton, CEO of Premier CX. "By combining our deep understanding of customer experience with CommBox's unified, advanced AI and CX capabilities, we're helping hiring teams reduce friction, fill vacancies faster and deliver an exceptional candidate experience.

Dvir Hoffman, CEO of CommBox, added: "We're thrilled to partner with Premier CX to bring JourneyHub to market. This collaboration sets a new standard for recruitment communication blending automation with personalization to deliver instant communication expected in our AI-era where candidates can ask any question and get instant, current answers on their preferred channel, 24/7.

Key Features of JourneyHub

AI-Powered Automation Intelligent workflows and AI agents that reduce manual effort and accelerate hiring.

Intelligent workflows and AI agents that reduce manual effort and accelerate hiring. Omnichannel Communication WhatsApp, email, SMS, voice and more, all managed from a single interface.

WhatsApp, email, SMS, voice and more, all managed from a single interface. Personalised Candidate Journeys Tailored messaging that reflects your brand voice.

Tailored messaging that reflects your brand voice. Seamless ATS Integration Designed to complement platforms like Greenhouse, SAP Success Factors, WorkDay and more.

JourneyHub will debut at TATech Europe 2025 on 11-12th November, marking a significant milestone in recruitment technology innovation.

About Premier CX

Premier CX is a UK-based customer experience specialist with over 25 years of expertise in designing and delivering transformative customer journeys for contact centres and recruitment teams. From Audio, WhatsApp and Video Managed Services to digital engagement strategies, Premier CX helps organisations reduce costs, improve CSAT, and accelerate digital transformation.

Learn more: www.premiercx.co.uk

About CommBox

CommBox is an enterprise-grade AI customer engagement platform that enables brands to connect with customers across all channels from a single interface. Leveraging conversational AI, automation, and omnichannel capabilities, CommBox empowers businesses to deliver smarter, more personalised experiences.

Learn more: https://www.commbox.io

