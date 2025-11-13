Algae Products Market worth $8.07 billion by 2030- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, The algae products market is projected to reach USD 8.07 billion by 2030 from USD 5.87 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2025 to 2030.

The algae products market is expected to experience steady growth. A key factor driving this industry is the increasing consumer awareness of the health benefits associated with algae. The rising demand for natural and nutritious foods, combined with considerations for taste and texture, creates opportunities for growth in the market for algae-derived products, as they contribute significant nutritional value to food and nutraceutical items. Additionally, nutrients such as omega-3 fatty acids and algal proteins provide plant-based sources of DHA and protein, appealing to consumers who prefer vegetarian and vegan options. However, high production costs present challenges for smaller companies, making it difficult for them to enter the market and meet quality standards, which may hinder overall market growth.

Red algae source segment to grow at significant rate during forecast period.

In the algae products market, the most notable red seaweed species with higher protein levels are Porphyra (47% of dry mass) and Palmaria palmata (35% of dry mass). Porphyra tenera and Palmaria palmata are among the most commonly consumed seaweed species in Asia and Western countries because of their high protein content and delicious flavor. Red algae hold great ecological importance as they play a key role in the food chain and are responsible for producing about 40% to 60% of the world's total oxygen, benefiting both land and aquatic environments. Additionally, red algae have significant commercial value, especially in Japan and the North Atlantic region, where they are regarded as a vital food source.

Animal feed segment to hold significant market share during forecast period.

In the algae products market, the use of algae in animal feed is gaining increasing popularity. Algae-infused aquafeed has shown positive results in financial terms as well as nutritional values. According to the Journal of the Institute of Food Technology, incorporating certain species of microalgae into fish diets can reduce their price by 50% and enhance the nutritional value of microalgal biomass. Due to their rich nutritional profiles, microalgae and macroalgae have emerged as sustainable sources of nutrition for domestic livestock and poultry production. These algae varieties offer a diverse range of nutrients, including carbohydrates, essential fatty acids, amino acids, carotenoids, and vitamins.

Asia Pacific to exhibit highest CAGR during forecast period.

The Asia Pacific algae products market is expected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Key markets in the region include China, Japan, India, and Australia & New Zealand. These countries have extensive coastlines suitable for cultivating both marine and freshwater algae. As a tropical region, Asia Pacific hosts the greatest variety of algae species (seaweeds), which drives the rapid growth of the algae products market there. Additionally, the region's growing population is likely to increase demand for food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and personal care products, further supporting the market's expansion in Asia Pacific.

Edible seaweeds are used in food preparations in Chinese and Japanese diets. The most common edible seaweeds cultivated in the Asia Pacific region are Kombu (Laminaria Japonica), Nori (Porphyra sp.), and Wakame (Undaria pinnatifida). These seaweeds are used in soups, salads, wet dishes, and as "wrap-up vegetables" for sushi-style rice and vegetables. Additionally, seaweeds are utilized in various industries as hydrocolloids and phycocolloids. Seaweed is utilized in various applications, including pharmaceuticals, agriculture, cosmetics, biofuels, and animal feed additives. Algae products are an excellent source of primary and secondary metabolites; hence, they have considerable usage in the food and nutraceutical industries, which offer substantial scope for algae products to flourish in the region.

The report profiles key players such as dsm-firmenich (Netherlands), BASF (Germany), Cyanotech Corporation. (US), Cargill, Incorporated (US), CP Kelco U.S., Inc. (Tate & Lyle) (US), Corbion (Netherlands), E.I.D. - Parry (India), Kerry Group plc (Ireland), AlgaTech Ltd. (Israel), Algenol Biotech (US), Cellana Inc. (US), Fenchem (China), Fuji Chemical Industries Co., Ltd. (AstaReal Co., Ltd.) (Japan), Algea (Norway), KD Pharma Group SA (Switzerland), and others.

