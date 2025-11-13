Trifork Group AG: Trifork invests in legaltech company Replik to support growth, technology, and internationalization

Press release



Trifork invests in legaltech company Replik to support growth, technology, and internationalization

Copenhagen, November 13, 2025 - Trifork Group AG has entered into a strategic partnership with Replik A/S and acquired 10% of the company. The collaboration aims to accelerate Replik's continued growth, expand its product portfolio, and strengthen its use of technology and AI in legal services.



Building the next generation of legal services

Replik offers a focused, efficient, and accessible legal service for Danish individuals and families who need to organize their estate, powers of attorney, marital agreements, or other family-law documents. The company emphasizes clarity, speed, competitive pricing, and legal correctness, supported by a specialized team of jurists and strong client satisfaction. Today, Replik is among Denmark's largest providers within family and inheritance law, assisting tens of thousands of Danes every year with legal documents such as wills, powers of attorney, marriage contracts, and co-ownership agreements. The company's distribution partners include several leading Danish banks such as Sydbank, Jyske Bank, SJF Bank, and Spar Nord.

Replik's upcoming growth initiatives include expanding into new legal domains such as property and business.

A strategic partnership around AI and international expansion



With Trifork as an active partner, Replik will benefit from Trifork's experience in scaling knowledge- and technology-driven businesses. The partnership will help Replik prioritize and execute its growth strategy, including the development of new product areas and expansion into international markets. Trifork will act as a long-term partner, contributing know-how and innovation capabilities to strengthen Replik's digital platform and operations.

In collaboration with Trifork, Replik will also develop AI-based solutions that improve, rather than replace, legal advice. The solutions will adhere to the highest standards of data security, GDPR, and compliance. Two European markets have been identified as initial points of internationalization.

Svend-Aage Dreist, Partner and Chairman of Replik, says: "The partnership with Trifork marks an important milestone for Replik. From the beginning, our ambition has been to combine strong legal expertise with innovative thinking and high ethical standards. With Trifork, we gain a partner who understands how technology can enhance quality, accessibility, and efficiency - without compromising the personal element that defines our legal advice."

Thomas Funch, CEO of Replik, continues: "At Replik, we take great pride in offering legal advice built on trust, integrity, and genuine human connection - supported by technology that makes our services easier, more affordable, and more efficient for our clients, while empowering our colleagues in their work. We are proud to partner with Trifork, who share our ambition to unite law and technology in a way that strengthens legal advice and creates real value. The partnership is also an important step in fulfilling our strategy to expand Replik into new legal areas and international markets."

Jørn Larsen, CEO at Trifork Group, adds: "We are excited to partner with Replik, a well-run growth company that combines human legal expertise with technology in an impressive way. Replik's work touches people in deeply meaningful moments - helping families make important decisions and easing the practical burden for those who are grieving or going through life transitions. We look forward to supporting Replik in becoming a full-stack AI-enabled business, disrupting the industry from within, and to working together on their international expansion."

About Replik A/S

Replik is a Danish legal-services firm specializing in family and inheritance law. They provide both advisory services and the preparation of legally correct documents such as wills, powers of attorney, prenuptial agreements, and related instruments. Replik was founded in 2016, employs more than 35 people, and partners with several leading Danish banks. The company supports more than 200,000 families with tailor-made legal advice. Learn more at replik.dk.

Contact: Thomas Funch, CEO, ft@replik.dk, +45 71 74 77 71



About Trifork Group AG

Trifork (Nasdaq Copenhagen: TRIFOR) is a pioneering global technology company, empowering enterprise and public sector customers with innovative digital products and solutions. With 1,197 employees and offices in 16 countries, Trifork specializes in designing, building, and operating advanced software in public administration, healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, energy, aviation, and retail. The Group's R&D arm, Trifork Labs, drives innovation by investing in and developing synergistic, high-potential technology companies. The Trifork Labs portfolio currently consists of 23 active companies with more than EUR 100 million in revenue. Learn more at trifork.com.

Contact: Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director, frsv@trifork.com, +45 79 35 77 317