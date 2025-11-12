Team, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Team, Inc. (NYSE: TISI) ("TEAM" or the "Company"), a global, leading provider of specialty industrial services offering customers access to a full suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services, today reported its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights:

Generated revenue of $225.0 million, up $14.2 million, or 6.7% over the third quarter of 2024.

Grew gross margin to $58.0 million, a $4.5 million, or 8.4% increase over the third quarter of 2024.

Reported net loss of $11.4 million.

Increased consolidated Adjusted EBITDA 1 by 28.6% to $14.5 million (6.5% of consolidated revenue) up from $11.3 million (5.4% of consolidated revenue) for the third quarter of 2024.

by 28.6% to $14.5 million (6.5% of consolidated revenue) up from $11.3 million (5.4% of consolidated revenue) for the third quarter of 2024. Lowered Adjusted Selling, General and Administrative Expense 1 to 20.8% of consolidated revenue as compared to 21.7% in the 2024 third quarter.

to 20.8% of consolidated revenue as compared to 21.7% in the 2024 third quarter. As previously announced in September 2025, completed the private placement of preferred stock for $75.0 million of proceeds (before expenses) that, together with the amendments of existing credit facilities, materially reduced debt and improved financial flexibility.

1 See the accompanying reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures at the end of this press release.

"TEAM delivered a solid third quarter, with revenue climbing 6.7% year-over-year to $225.0 million, driven by growth across both our Mechanical Services and Inspection & Heat-Treating segments." said Keith D. Tucker, Team's Chief Executive Officer. "Our Inspection and Heat-Treating revenue grew 5.7%, driven by strong nested and call out activity in the U.S. and 8.9% growth in our international operations including Canada. Our Mechanical Services segment revenue grew 7.8% or $8.0 million, led by increased turnaround demand in the U.S. and improved performance in Canada. Overall, our Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded by 110 basis points and Adjusted EBITDA increased by 28.6% to $14.5 million, our best third quarter performance since 2016, underscoring the progress we've made toward margin improvement and increased cash flow generation as well as the strength of our customer relationships, service reliability, and our commitment to operational excellence."

"As previously announced, in September we completed the private placement of preferred stock with Stellex Capital Management LLC in a transaction that, among other things, strengthened our balance sheet and enhanced financial flexibility. This investment recognizes the measurable progress made to date in our ongoing program to improve margins and lower our cost structure and reflects the significant opportunities that remain for further improvements in margins and top-line growth. We are excited to partner with Stellex and look forward to working together to accelerate our value creation plan. To that end, during the third quarter, we identified additional opportunities to improve cost efficiencies and accelerate top-line growth and expect to begin implementing these actions during the fourth quarter. We also saw the emerging benefits from the steps taken earlier this year to improve the financial performance of our Canadian operations, with revenue increasing by 25% across both segments. Our team remains focused on generating consistent top-line growth and margin expansion across the entire organization," commented Tucker.

"Turning to the fourth quarter, we expect year-over-year top-line growth and improved Adjusted EBITDA and continued improvement in the financial performance of our Canadian and other international operations. For the full year, we expect a year-over-year increase in revenue of approximately 5% and in Adjusted EBITDA of approximately 13%. Finally, we remain focused on unlocking the inherent value in TEAM by driving further improvements in financial performance through continued execution of our transformation plan," concluded Tucker.

Financial Results

Third quarter revenues reached $225.0 million, up $14.2 million or 6.7% year-over-year, driven primarily by growth in our U.S. Mechanical Services ("MS") and U.S. Inspection and Heat-Treating ("IHT") businesses. IHT revenues increased $6.2 million or 5.7%, with U.S. revenue up 5.3% or $5.0 million year-over-year and a $1.2 million increase in Canada and other international regions. MS revenues increased by $8.0 million, with our U.S. business up by $7.9 million or 12.6%, and Canada up 66.4% or $3.4 million, partially offset by lower other international activity. Third quarter consolidated gross margin was $58.0 million, or 25.8% of revenue, up $4.5 million and 40 basis points over the prior year period's gross margin of $53.5 million.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the third quarter were $56.7 million. Adjusted Selling, General, and Administrative Expense, which excludes expenses not representative of TEAM's ongoing operations such as non-recurring professional, legal, financing and severance expenses and non-cash expenses such as depreciation and amortization, and share-based compensation expense, improved to 20.8% of consolidated revenue as compared to 21.7% in the prior year period.

Net loss for the third quarter was $11.4 million (a loss of $2.68 per share) compared to a net loss of $11.1 million (a loss of $2.52 per share) in the 2024 third quarter. The Company's Adjusted EBIT improved to $5.4 million, up $3.6 million from $1.8 million in the prior year quarter. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA expanded to $14.5 million (6.5% of consolidated revenue), up 28.6% as compared to $11.3 million (5.4% of consolidated revenue) in the prior year quarter.

Adjusted net loss, Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Selling, General and Administrative Expense are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain items that are not indicative of TEAM's core operating activities. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures is at the end of this earnings release.

Segment Results

The following table illustrates the composition of the Company's revenue and operating income (loss) by segment for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 (in thousands):

TEAM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, Favorable (Unfavorable) 2025 2024 $ % Revenues IHT $ 113,778 $ 107,604 $ 6,174 5.7 % MS 111,198 103,154 8,044 7.8 % $ 224,976 $ 210,758 $ 14,218 6.7 % Operating income (loss) IHT $ 11,522 $ 9,860 $ 1,662 16.9 % MS 5,853 4,460 1,393 31.2 % Corporate and shared support services (16,033 ) (11,162 ) (4,871 ) (43.6 )% $ 1,342 $ 3,158 $ (1,816 ) (57.5 )%

Revenues. IHT revenues grew by $6.2 million or 5.7%, over the prior year quarter, with year-over-year U.S. revenue growth of $5.0 million, or 5.3%, from higher nested and callout service activity with existing customers, and a $1.2 million increase in Canada and other international regions due to higher non-destructive examination and heat-treating activity. MS revenues increased by $8.0 million or 7.8%, with U.S. revenue up $7.9 million, or 12.6% on higher turnaround activity, and a $3.4 million increase in Canada, partially offset by a $3.3 million decline in other international locations attributable to reduced activity in leak repair and valve product services.

Operating income (loss). IHT's third quarter 2025 operating income increased 16.9%, or $1.7 million, to $11.5 million, driven mainly by U.S. revenue growth and improving results from Canada. MS operating income increased by approximately $1.4 million, with higher operating income in U.S. and Canada of $1.9 million and $1.0 million, respectively, partially offset by the impact of lower customer project activity in other international operations. Corporate and shared support services costs increased by $4.9 million or 43.6%, primarily due to non-recurring professional services fees and legal reserves. For the 2025 third quarter, consolidated operating income totaled $1.3 million as compared to $3.2 million in the prior year period, mainly attributable to the factors discussed above.

The following table illustrates the composition of the Company's revenue and operating income (loss) by segment for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 (in thousands):

TEAM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (unaudited, in thousands) Nine Months Ended

September 30, Favorable (Unfavorable) 2025 2024 $ % Revenues IHT $ 350,389 $ 320,286 $ 30,103 9.4 % MS 321,268 318,690 2,578 0.8 % $ 671,657 $ 638,976 $ 32,681 5.1 % Operating income (loss) IHT $ 35,995 $ 27,504 $ 8,491 30.9 % MS 14,879 19,188 (4,309 ) (22.5 )% Corporate and shared support services (43,432 ) (38,761 ) (4,671 ) (12.1 )% $ 7,442 $ 7,931 $ (489 ) (6.2 )%

Revenues. IHT revenues increased by $30.1 million or 9.4%, over the prior year period, driven primarily by U.S. revenue growth of $26.1 million or 9.3%, reflecting larger turnaround projects from existing customers and continued field cost rationalization efforts. Revenue from Canada and other international regions also improved by $4.0 million. MS revenues increased by $2.6 million, with U.S. revenues up $9.1 million due to improved callout and turnaround activity, and Canada up $2.9 million, partially offset by a $9.4 million decrease in other international areas due to lower project work.

Operating income (loss). IHT's operating income increased by $8.5 million or 30.9%, to $36.0 million, mainly due to revenue growth and effective cost containment. MS operating income declined by approximately $4.3 million, largely due to the impact of lower revenue in international regions. Corporate and shared support services costs were higher by $4.7 million or 12.1%, mainly due to higher non-recurring professional fees related to the Company's March 2025 refinancing and legal reserves in the current period, partially offset by lower personnel and support cost. Due to the factors discussed above, consolidated operating income totaled $7.4 million as compared to $7.9 million in the prior year period.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

At September 30, 2025, the Company had $57.1 million of total liquidity, consisting of consolidated cash and cash equivalents of $10.6 million, (excluding $4.2 million of restricted cash) and $46.5 million of undrawn availability under its various credit facilities, consisting of $36.5 million available under the ABL credit facility and $10.0 million available under the Second Lien Delayed Draw Term Loans. Additionally, in connection with the September 2025 preferred stock sale and subject to certain conditions regarding the use of proceeds as further described in the Purchase Agreement, the Company also has the option through September 2027 to issue additional preferred stock for up to an additional $30.0 million of cash proceeds.

The Company's total debt as of September 30, 2025, was $302.8 million as compared to $325.1 million as of fiscal year end 2024. The decrease was primarily due to the use of proceeds from the September 2025 preferred stock sale to paydown a portion of the loans outstanding under the Company's ABL and Second Lien Term Loan, partially offset by new borrowings from the refinancing completed on March 12, 2025. At September 30, 2025, the Company's net debt (total debt less cash and cash equivalents), a non-GAAP financial measure, was $288.0 million.

TEAM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY OF CONSOLIDATED OPERATING RESULTS (unaudited, in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues $ 224,976 $ 210,758 $ 671,657 $ 638,976 Operating expenses 166,932 157,234 498,258 473,167 Gross margin 58,044 53,524 173,399 165,809 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 56,702 50,366 165,957 157,878 Operating income 1,342 3,158 7,442 7,931 Interest expense, net (11,855 ) (11,770 ) (35,187 ) (35,777 ) Loss on debt extinguishment (1,283 ) - (13,136 ) - Other (expense) income, net 1,298 (2,010 ) (2,396 ) (1,189 ) Loss before income taxes (10,498 ) (10,622 ) (43,277 ) (29,035 ) Provision for income taxes (949 ) (504 ) (2,154 ) (2,049 ) Net loss $ (11,447 ) $ (11,126 ) $ (45,431 ) $ (31,084 ) Dividend and accretion to redemption value on redeemable preferred stock (610 ) - (610 ) - Net loss attributable to common shareholders $ (12,057 ) $ (11,126 ) $ (46,041 ) $ (31,084 ) Loss per common share: Basic and Diluted $ (2.68 ) $ (2.52 ) $ (10.24 ) $ (7.04 ) Weighted-average number of shares outstanding: Basic and Diluted 4,499 4,422 4,495 4,418

The following table includes the details of depreciation and amortization expense:

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025

2024

2025

2024

Depreciation and amortization: Amount included in operating expenses 3,283 3,429 9,497 10,520 Amount included in SG&A expenses 5,464 5,605 16,179 17,414 Total depreciation and amortization $ 8,747 $ 9,034 $ 25,676 $ 27,934

TEAM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION (in thousands) September 30, December 31, 2025

2024

(unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents $ 14,812 $ 35,545 Other current assets 296,067 269,558 Property, plant, and equipment, net 111,018 112,835 Other non-current assets 109,150 110,427 Total assets $ 531,047 $ 528,365 Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations $ 4,003 $ 6,485 Other current liabilities 155,788 164,763 Long-term debt and finance lease obligations, net of current maturities 298,820 318,626 Other non-current liabilities 40,445 36,753 Redeemable preferred stock 49,644 - Shareholders' equity (deficit) (17,653 ) 1,738 Total liabilities, redeemable preferred stock and shareholders' equity (deficit) $ 531,047 $ 528,365

TEAM INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW INFORMATION (unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2025

2024

2025

2024

Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (11,447 ) $ (11,126 ) $ (45,431 ) $ (31,084 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 8,747 9,034 25,676 27,934 Loss on debt extinguishment 1,283 - 13,136 - Amortization of debt issuance costs, debt discounts and deferred financing costs 1,331 1,065 3,939 4,690 Deferred income taxes 357 (209 ) (494 ) (754 ) Non-cash compensation cost 352 467 665 1,744 Working capital and other 3,260 6,378 (25,613 ) (1,387 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 3,883 5,609 (28,122 ) 1,143 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (2,839 ) (1,695 ) (7,155 ) (7,454 ) Proceeds from disposal of assets 82 10 82 149 Net cash used in investing activities (2,757 ) (1,685 ) (7,073 ) (7,305 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings (payments) under ABL Facilities, net (30,000 ) (1,100 ) (10,018 ) (509 ) Payments under Corre DDTL - - (35,700 ) - Payments under Corre Uptiered Loan - - (55,894 ) - Borrowings (payments) under HPS First Lien Term Loan, net (437 ) - 174,125 - Payments under Corre Second Lien Term Loan (41,803 ) - (41,803 ) - Payments under ME/RE Loans - (710 ) (23,427 ) (2,131 ) Payments under Corre Incremental Term Loans - (356 ) (48,015 ) (1,069 ) Payments for debt issuance costs (2,513 ) (4,571 ) (11,412 ) (7,371 ) Net proceeds from issuance of preferred stock and warrants 67,977 - 67,977 - Other (209 ) (690 ) (1,657 ) 1,153 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (6,985 ) (7,427 ) 14,176 (9,927 ) Effect of exchange rate changes (38 ) 129 286 (251 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents $ (5,897 ) $ (3,374 ) $ (20,733 ) $ (16,340 )

TEAM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues IHT $ 113,778 $ 107,604 $ 350,389 $ 320,286 MS 111,198 103,154 321,268 318,690 $ 224,976 $ 210,758 $ 671,657 $ 638,976 Operating income (loss) IHT $ 11,522 $ 9,860 $ 35,995 $ 27,504 MS 5,853 4,460 14,879 19,188 Corporate and shared support services (16,033 ) (11,162 ) (43,432 ) (38,761 ) $ 1,342 $ 3,158 $ 7,442 $ 7,931 Segment Adjusted EBIT1 IHT $ 11,619 $ 10,070 $ 37,019 $ 28,001 MS 6,001 4,552 15,925 19,835 Corporate and shared support services (12,178 ) (12,812 ) (34,963 ) (37,883 ) $ 5,442 $ 1,810 $ 17,981 $ 9,953 Segment Adjusted EBITDA1 IHT $ 14,870 $ 12,998 $ 45,984 $ 36,936 MS 10,195 9,056 28,675 33,553 Corporate and shared support services (10,524 ) (10,743 ) (30,337 ) (30,858 ) $ 14,541 $ 11,311 $ 44,322 $ 39,631

1 See the accompanying reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures at the end of this earnings release.

TEAM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

The Company uses supplemental non-GAAP financial measures which are derived from the consolidated financial information including adjusted net income (loss); adjusted net income (loss) per share; earnings before interest and taxes ("EBIT"); Adjusted EBIT (defined below); adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"), free cash flow and net debt to supplement financial information presented on a GAAP basis.

The Company defines adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted net income (loss) per share to exclude the following items: non-routine legal costs and settlements, non-routine professional fees, loss on debt extinguishment, certain severance charges, non-routine write off of assets and certain other items that we believe are not indicative of core operating activities. Consolidated Adjusted EBIT, as defined by us, excludes the costs excluded from adjusted net income (loss) as well as income tax expense (benefit), interest charges, foreign currency (gain) loss, pension credit, and items of other (income) expense. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA further excludes depreciation, amortization and non-cash share-based compensation costs from consolidated Adjusted EBIT. Segment Adjusted EBIT is equal to segment operating income (loss) excluding costs associated with non-routine legal costs and settlements, non-routine professional fees, certain severance charges, and certain other items as determined by management. Segment Adjusted EBITDA further excludes depreciation, amortization, and non-cash share-based compensation costs from segment Adjusted EBIT. Adjusted Selling, General and Administrative Expense is defined to exclude non-routine legal costs and settlements, non-routine professional fees, certain severance charges, certain other items that we believe are not indicative of core operating activities and non-cash expenses such as depreciation and amortization and non-cash compensation. Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities minus capital expenditures paid in cash. Net debt is defined as the sum of the current and long-term portions of debt, including finance lease obligations, less cash and cash equivalents.

Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to both management and investors in their analysis of our financial position and results of operations. In particular, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted net income (loss) per share, consolidated Adjusted EBIT, and consolidated Adjusted EBITDA are meaningful measures of performance which are commonly used by industry analysts, investors, lenders, and rating agencies to analyze operating performance in our industry, perform analytical comparisons, benchmark performance between periods, and measure our performance against externally communicated targets. Our segment Adjusted EBITDA is also used as a basis for the Chief Operating Decision Maker (Chief Executive Officer) to evaluate the performance of our reportable segments. Free cash flow is used by our management and investors to analyze our ability to service and repay debt and return value directly to stakeholders.

Non-GAAP measures have important limitations as analytical tools, because they exclude some, but not all, items that affect net earnings and operating income. These measures should not be considered substitutes for their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures and should be read only in conjunction with financial information presented on a GAAP basis. Further, our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies who may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes. The liquidity measure of free cash flow does not represent a precise calculation of residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are presented below.



TEAM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited, in thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Adjusted Net Loss: Net loss $ (11,447 ) $ (11,126 ) $ (45,431 ) $ (31,084 ) Professional fees and other1 1,977 318 6,285 2,915 Write-off of software cost - - 45 - Legal costs (credits) and litigation reserves 1,972 (1,975 ) 3,261 (1,852 ) Severance charges 151 309 993 959 Loss on debt extinguishment 1,283 - 13,136 - Tax impact of adjustments and other net tax items 2 (64 ) (101 ) (202 ) Adjusted Net Loss $ (6,062 ) $ (12,538 ) $ (21,812 ) $ (29,264 ) Dividend and accretion to redemption value on redeemable preferred stock (610 ) - (610 ) - Adjusted Net Loss attributable to common shareholders $ (6,672 ) $ (12,538 ) $ (22,422 ) $ (29,264 ) Adjusted Net Loss per common share: Basic and Diluted $ (1.48 ) $ (2.84 ) $ (4.99 ) $ (6.62 ) Consolidated Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA: Net loss $ (11,447 ) $ (11,126 ) $ (45,431 ) $ (31,084 ) Provision for income taxes 949 504 2,154 2,049 Loss (gain) on equipment sale (107 ) (7 ) (102 ) 11 Interest expense, net 11,855 11,770 35,187 35,777 Professional fees and other1 1,977 318 6,285 2,915 Write-off of software cost - - 45 - Legal costs (credits) and litigation reserves 1,972 (1,975 ) 3,261 (1,852 ) Severance charges 151 309 993 959 Foreign currency loss (gain) (1,136 ) 2,128 2,613 1,504 Pension credit2 (55 ) (111 ) (160 ) (326 ) Loss on debt extinguishment 1,283 - 13,136 - Consolidated Adjusted EBIT 5,442 1,810 17,981 9,953 Depreciation and amortization Amount included in operating expenses 3,283 3,429 9,497 10,520 Amount included in SG&A expenses 5,464 5,605 16,179 17,414 Total depreciation and amortization 8,747 9,034 25,676 27,934 Non-cash share-based compensation costs 352 467 665 1,744 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 14,541 $ 11,311 $ 44,322 $ 39,631 Free Cash Flow: Cash used in operating activities $ 3,883 $ 5,609 $ (28,122 ) $ 1,143 Capital expenditures (2,839 ) (1,695 ) (7,155 ) (7,454 ) Free Cash Flow $ 1,044 $ 3,914 $ (35,277 ) $ (6,311 )

1 For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, includes $0.4 million and $1.7 million, respectively related to debt financing, and $1.6 million and $4.6 million, respectively, related to support costs. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, includes $0.3 million and $2.7 million, respectively, related to debt financing, and for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, includes $0.2 million related to support costs.

2 Represents pension credits for the U.K. pension plan based on the difference between the expected return on plan assets and the amount of the discounted pension liability. The pension plan was frozen in 1994 and no new participants have been added since that date.

TEAM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Continued) (unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Segment Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA: IHT Operating income $ 11,522 $ 9,860 $ 35,995 $ 27,504 Professional fees and other 94 - 844 40 Severance charges 3 210 180 457 Adjusted EBIT 11,619 10,070 37,019 28,001 Depreciation and amortization 3,251 2,928 8,965 8,935 Adjusted EBITDA $ 14,870 $ 12,998 $ 45,984 $ 36,936 MS Operating income $ 5,853 $ 4,460 $ 14,879 $ 19,188 Professional fees and other - - - 140 Legal costs - - 251 41 Severance charges 148 92 795 466 Adjusted EBIT 6,001 4,552 15,925 19,835 Depreciation and amortization 4,194 4,504 12,750 13,718 Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,195 $ 9,056 $ 28,675 $ 33,553 Corporate and shared support services Net loss $ (28,822 ) $ (25,446 ) $ (96,305 ) $ (77,776 ) Provision for income taxes 949 504 2,154 2,049 Loss (gain) on equipment sale (107 ) (7 ) (102 ) 11 Interest expense, net 11,855 11,770 35,187 35,777 Foreign currency loss (gain) (1,136 ) 2,128 2,613 1,504 Professional fees and other1 1,883 318 5,441 2,735 Write-off of software cost - - 45 - Legal costs (credits) and litigation reserves 1,972 (1,975 ) 3,010 (1,893 ) Severance charges - 7 18 36 Pension credit2 (55 ) (111 ) (160 ) (326 ) Loss on debt extinguishment 1,283 - 13,136 - Adjusted EBIT (12,178 ) (12,812 ) (34,963 ) (37,883 ) Depreciation and amortization 1,302 1,602 3,961 5,281 Non-cash share-based compensation costs 352 467 665 1,744 Adjusted EBITDA $ (10,524 ) $ (10,743 ) $ (30,337 ) $ (30,858 ) Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 14,541 $ 11,311 $ 44,322 $ 39,631

1 For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, includes $0.4 million and $1.7 million, respectively related to debt financing, and $1.6 million and $4.6 million, respectively, related to support costs. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, includes $0.3 million and $2.7 million, respectively, related to debt financing, and for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, includes $0.2 million related to support costs.

2 Represents pension credits for the U.K. pension plan based on the difference between the expected return on plan assets and the amount of the discounted pension liability. The pension plan was frozen in 1994 and no new participants have been added since that date.

TEAM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Continued) (unaudited, in thousands except percentage) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Selling, general, and administrative expenses $ 56,702 $ 50,366 $ 165,957 $ 157,878 Less: Depreciation and amortization in SG&A expenses 5,464 5,605 16,179 17,414 Non-cash share-based compensation costs 352 467 665 1,744 Professional fees and other1 1,977 318 6,285 2,915 Legal costs (credits) and litigation reserves 1,972 (1,975 ) 3,261 (1,852 ) Severance charges included in SG&A expenses 127 298 837 918 Total non-cash/non-recurring items 9,892 4,713 27,227 21,139 Adjusted Selling, General and Administrative Expense $ 46,810 $ 45,653 $ 138,730 $ 136,739 As percentage of revenue 20.8 % 21.7 % 20.7 % 21.4 %

1 For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, includes $0.4 million and $1.7 million, respectively related to debt financing, and $1.6 million and $4.6 million, respectively, related to support costs. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, includes $0.3 million and $2.7 million, respectively, related to debt financing, and for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, includes $0.2 million related to support costs.

