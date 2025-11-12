OTC Markets Group Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results Delivering Strong Revenue, Operating Income, and Earnings Growth

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights:

Gross revenues of $31.6 million for the quarter, up 15% versus the prior year period

Operating income of $10.6 million for the quarter, up 23% versus the prior year period

Operating profit margin of 34.6%, versus 32.4% for the prior year period

Net income of $8.6 million, up 15% versus the prior year period, and quarterly diluted GAAP EPS of $0.71, up 16%

Total cash returned to shareholders during the quarter of $2.2 million, in the form of dividends

Announcing special dividend of $1.75 per share and fourth quarter 2025 dividend of $0.18 per share

553 OTCQX ® and 1,097 OTCQB ® companies at quarter end

19 graduates to a national securities exchange during the quarter

114 subscribers to OTC Link ECN as of September 30, 2025, unchanged from September 30, 2024

138 unique OTC Link subscribers as of September 30, 2025, versus 139 as of September 30, 2024

Approximately 59,000 average daily trades during the quarter versus approximately 35,000 during the prior year period

1,077 OTCID companies as of September 30, 2025. Launched OTCID with 1,035 companies on July 1, 2025

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2025.

"Following the successful launch of the OTCID Basic Market, we have seen continued uptake for our Corporate Services. By empowering public companies to actively publish ongoing information and demonstrate global governance, we accelerate our mission to create better informed and more efficient financial markets," said R. Cromwell Coulson, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We have designed our data-driven markets, OTCQX, OTCQB, and OTCID, to provide the core functionality for public companies to take ownership of their US trading symbols, improve the quality of their trading market, and expand investor interest."

"Our business delivered strong top and bottom-line growth in the third quarter," said Antonia Georgieva, Chief Financial Officer. "We saw increased revenues across our business lines, with OTC Link continuing to benefit from elevated trading volumes, and Market Data Licensing benefiting from price increases and subscriber growth. Our Corporate Services business saw a meaningful growth as a result of the launch of OTCID and continued improvement in sales. We remain focused on enhancing our value proposition to subscribers and driving growth in users and usage of our products."

Third Quarter 2025 compared to Third Quarter 2024

Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended September 30, (in thousands, except shares and per share data) 2025 2024 % change $ change OTC Link $ 6,420 $ 5,240 23 % 1,180 Market data licensing 12,520 10,862 15 % 1,658 Corporate services 12,695 11,292 12 % 1,403 Gross Revenues 31,635 27,394 15 % 4,241 Net revenues 30,659 26,634 15 % 4,025 Revenues less transaction-based expenses 28,504 25,199 13 % 3,305 Operating expenses 17,897 16,575 8 % 1,322 Income from operations 10,607 8,624 23 % 1,983 Operating profit margin 34.6 % 32.4 % Income before provision for income taxes 10,876 8,894 22 % 1,982 Net income $ 8,558 $ 7,428 15 % 1,130 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.71 $ 0.61 16 % Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 1.06 $ 0.89 19 % Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted 11,870,002 11,833,215 -

Gross revenues of $31.6 million, up 15% over the prior year quarter. Revenues less transaction-based expenses up 13%.

OTC Link revenues up 23%. Transaction-based revenues from OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB up 47% due to a higher volume of shares traded on those platforms. Contributing to the overall increase in OTC Link revenues were also an increase in OTC Link ATS messages revenue due to a higher number of messages, higher QAP service revenue related to the higher volume of trading activity, and an increase in certain connectivity revenue due to growth in the number of connection licenses.

Market Data Licensing revenues up 15%. Redistributor-based revenues increased 23%, with professional user revenues increasing 30%, partially offset by a decline in non-professional user revenues of 7% quarter over quarter. Revenues from direct sold licenses increased 12% primarily due to price increases for certain licenses and growth in subscribers. Revenues from data and compliance solutions increased 3%, with increases in revenues from data services and our Blue Sky data product.

Corporate Services revenues up 12%. Revenues from our OTCQX market increased 3%, reflecting improved sales and price increases effective from the beginning of the year, which offset a lower number of companies on the OTCQX market. OTCQB revenues increased 10% due to the same factors and a higher number of companies on the OTCQB market. Revenues from our Disclosure & News Service ® ("DNS") product, including both OTCID and Pink company subscribers to DNS, increased 48%. The July 1, 2025 launch of OTCID resulted in a substantial number of Pink companies upgrading to OTCID, which combined with price increases from the beginning of the year, drove the increase in DNS revenues. The previously announced retirement of OTCIQ Basic partially offset these increases.

Operating income increased 23% and net income increased 15% to $10.6 million and $8.6 million, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes non-cash stock-based compensation expense, increased 19% to $12.8 million, or $1.06 per adjusted diluted share.



Dividend Declaration - Quarterly Cash Dividend

OTC Markets Group announced today that its Board of Directors authorized and approved a special cash dividend of $1.75 per share of Class A Common Stock and a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share of Class A Common Stock. The special dividend is payable on December 4, 2025, to stockholders of record on November 24, 2025. The ex-dividend date is November 24, 2025. The quarterly cash dividend is payable on December 18, 2025, to stockholders of record on December 4, 2025. The ex-dividend date is December 4, 2025.

Stock Buyback Program

The Company is authorized to purchase shares from time to time on the open market, from employees and consultants, and through block trades, in compliance with applicable law. The Company did not repurchase any shares during the third quarter of 2025.

On March 11, 2025, the Board of Directors refreshed the Company's stock repurchase program, giving the Company authorization to repurchase up to 300,000 shares of the Company's Class A Common Stock.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing results prepared in accordance with GAAP, the Company also discloses certain non-GAAP results of operations, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted diluted earnings per share that either exclude or include amounts that are described in the reconciliation table of GAAP to non-GAAP information provided at the end of this release. Non-GAAP financial measures do not replace and are not superior to the presentation of GAAP financial results but are provided to improve overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance. Management believes that this non-GAAP information is useful to both management and investors regarding certain additional financial and business trends related to the operating results. Management uses this non-GAAP information, along with GAAP information, in evaluating its historical operating performance.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID Basic Market, and Pink Limited Market.

Our OTC Link®?Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATS® are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC MARKETS GROUP INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except share and per share information) Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 OTC Link $ 6,420 $ 5,240 Market data licensing 12,520 10,862 Corporate services 12,695 11,292 Gross revenues 31,635 27,394 Redistribution fees and rebates (976 ) (760 ) Net revenues 30,659 26,634 Transaction-based expenses (2,155 ) (1,435 ) Revenues less transaction-based expenses 28,504 25,199 Operating expenses Compensation and benefits 11,162 10,506 IT Infrastructure and information services 2,896 2,657 Professional and consulting fees 1,916 1,525 Marketing and advertising 368 320 Occupancy costs 629 589 Depreciation and amortization 635 677 General, administrative and other 291 301 Total operating expenses 17,897 16,575 Income from operations 10,607 8,624 Other income Interest income 269 270 Income before provision for income taxes 10,876 8,894 Provision for income taxes 2,318 1,466 Net Income $ 8,558 $ 7,428 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.71 $ 0.62 Diluted $ 0.71 $ 0.61 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 11,778,799 11,726,025 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 11,870,002 11,833,215 Non-GAAP Reconciliation Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 Net Income $ 8,558 $ 7,428 Excluding: Interest expense (income) (269 ) (270 ) Provision for income taxes 2,318 1,466 Depreciation and amortization 635 677 Stock-based compensation expense 1,587 1,474 Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,829 $ 10,775 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 1.06 $ 0.89 Note: We use non-GAAP financial measures of operating performance. Non-GAAP measures do not replace and are not superior to the presentation of our GAAP financial results, but are provided to improve overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance.