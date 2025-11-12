Anterix Inc. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results

WOODLANG PARK, N.J., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX) today announced its second quarter fiscal 2026 results and filed its Form 10-Q for the three and six months ended September 30, 2025. The Company also issued an update on its Demonstrated Intent metric which can be found on Anterix's website at https://investors.anterix.com/events-presentations.

Financial and Operational Highlights

Received $29 million of contracted proceeds from customers with $114 million of contracted proceeds outstanding

Accelerated $19 million in customer proceeds into fiscal 2026 with over $60 million of proceeds expected to be received by the end of fiscal 2026

Launched suite of solutions and services offerings, TowerX TM and CatalyX ®, representing an annual total addressable market opportunity of roughly $1 billion dollars TowerX is a first-of-its-kind tower optimization and access program, providing access to 40,000+ tower sites while enabling faster deployment of 900 MHz private wireless networks for utilities CatalyX is a solution using cutting-edge SIM and eSIM management to allow utilities to deploy their private wireless networks faster while seamlessly using commercial broadband where needed

and CatalyX representing an annual total addressable market opportunity of roughly $1 billion dollars Exchanged narrowband for broadband licenses in 99 counties and recorded a $60 million gain on exchange of broadband licenses

Delivered broadband licenses covering 26 counties to customers and recorded an $11 million gain on sale of broadband licenses

Invested $13 million in spectrum clearing costs

Continued to advance approximately $3 billion pipeline of prospective contract opportunities across 60+ potential customers



Liquidity and Balance Sheet

At September 30, 2025, the Company had no debt and cash and cash equivalents of $39.1 million. In addition, the Company had a restricted cash balance of $9.4 million in escrow deposits.

The Company has an authorized share repurchase program for up to $250.0 million of the Company's common stock on or before September 21, 2026. In the fiscal 2026 second quarter, Anterix had share repurchase activity of $1.0 million and approximately $226.7 million remains under the share repurchase program as of September 30, 2025

Conference Call Information

Anterix senior management will hold an analyst and investor conference call to provide a business update at 9:00 A.M. ET on Thursday, November 13, 2025. Participants interested in joining the call's live question and answer session are required to pre-register by clicking on the following link https://investors.anterix.com/events/event-details/q2-fy2026-anterix-earnings-conference-call to obtain a dial-in number and unique PIN. It is recommended that you join the call at least 10 minutes before the conference call begins. The call is also being webcast live and will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of Anterix's website at https://investors.anterix.com/events-presentations. Following the event, a replay of the call will also be available on the Anterix website.

About Anterix Inc.

At Anterix, we work with leading utilities and technology companies to harness the power of 900 MHz broadband for modernized grid solutions. Leading an ecosystem of more than 125 members, we offer utility-first solutions to modernize the grid and solve the challenges that utilities are facing today. As the largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band (896-901/935-940 MHz) throughout the contiguous United States, plus Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico, we are uniquely positioned to enable private wireless broadband solutions that support cutting-edge advanced communications capabilities for a cleaner, safer, and more secure energy future. To learn more and join the 900 MHz movement, please visit www.anterix.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future events or achievements such as statements in this press release related to Anterix's business, financial results, outlook, or opportunities. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contemplated in this press release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements, as they are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause Anterix's actual future results to differ materially from results indicated in the forward-looking statement. Such statements are based on assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including: (i) the timing of payments under customer agreements; (ii) Anterix's ability to clear the 900 MHz Broadband Spectrum on a timely basis and on commercially reasonable terms; (iii) Anterix's ability to timely secure broadband licenses; (iv) Anterix's ability to successfully commercialize its spectrum assets to its targeted utility customers in accordance with its plans and expectations; (v) Anterix's ability to execute on its customer engagement initiatives; (vi) the timing and outcome of Anterix's strategic review process; (vii) whether Anterix will be able to identify, develop or execute on any actions as a result of its strategic review process and (viii) competition in the market for spectrum and spectrum solutions offered by Anterix. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contemplated in this press release. Anterix's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which you may obtain for free at the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov, discuss some of the important risk factors that may affect the Company's financial outlook, business, results of operations and financial condition. Anterix undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein.

Anterix Inc.

Earnings Release Tables

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)











September 30, 2025

March 31, 2025 ASSETS





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 39,070



$ 47,374

Non-trade receivable

-





2,926

Spectrum receivable

7,549





7,107

Escrow deposits

8,993





547

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

3,192





2,801

Total current assets

58,804





60,755

Escrow deposits

407





7,103

Property and equipment, net

1,018





1,302

Right of use assets, net

4,313





4,829

Intangible assets

325,320





228,983

Deferred broadband costs

29,076





28,944

Other assets

1,437





1,188

Total assets $ 420,375



$ 333,104

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities





Accounts payable and other accrued expenses $ 14,820



$ 9,075

Accrued severance and other related charges

2,697





2,265

Due to related parties

-





30

Operating lease liabilities

1,430





1,643

Contingent liability

8,802





8,093

Deferred revenue

6,872





6,095

Total current liabilities

34,621





27,201

Operating lease liabilities

3,300





3,747

Contingent liability

7,104





15,336

Deferred revenue

123,544





118,577

Deferred gain on sale of intangible assets

4,911





4,911

Deferred income tax

6,486





6,606

Other liabilities

62





125

Total liabilities

180,028





176,503

Commitments and contingencies (See Note 12)





Stockholders' equity





Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized and no shares outstanding at September 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025

-





-

Common stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized and 18,707,440 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 and 18,612,804 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025

2





2

Additional paid-in capital

554,562





548,542

Accumulated deficit

(314,217 )



(391,943 ) Total stockholders' equity

240,347





156,601

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 420,375



$ 333,104



Anterix Inc.

Earnings Release Tables

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)





Three months ended

September 30,

Six months ended

September 30,



2025





2024





2025





2024

Spectrum revenue $ 1,552



$ 1,551



$ 2,970



$ 3,076

Operating expenses













General and administrative

8,398





11,397





18,847





24,248

Sales and support

1,449





1,357





2,942





3,207

Product development

1,212





1,776





2,332





3,526

Severance and other related charges

735





-





1,355





-

Depreciation and amortization

133





151





257





330

Operating expenses

11,927





14,681





25,733





31,311

Gain on exchange of intangible assets, net

(59,602 )



-





(93,518 )



(93 ) Gain on sale of intangible assets, net

(11,469 )



-





(12,430 )



-

Loss from disposal of long-lived assets, net

21





-





29





-

Income (loss) from operations

60,675





(13,130 )



83,156





(28,142 ) Interest income

379





585





821





1,279

Other income

-





9





-





25

Income (loss) before income taxes

61,054





(12,536 )



83,977





(26,838 ) Income tax expense

7,518





230





5,261





1,452

Net income (loss) $ 53,536



$ (12,766 )

$ 78,716



$ (28,290 ) Net income (loss) per common share basic $ 2.86



$ (0.69 )

$ 4.22



$ (1.53 ) Net income (loss) per common share diluted $ 2.86



$ (0.69 )

$ 4.21



$ (1.53 ) Weighted-average common shares used to compute basic net income (loss) per share

18,687,082





18,586,075





18,654,570





18,531,169

Weighted-average common shares used to compute diluted net income (loss) per share

18,705,801





18,586,075





18,710,311





18,531,169



Anterix Inc.

Earnings Release Tables

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited, in thousands)











Three months ended

September 30,

Six months ended

September 30,



2025





2024





2025





2024

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES













Net income (loss) $ 53,536



$ (12,766 )

$ 78,716



$ (28,290 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities













Depreciation and amortization

133





151





257





330

Stock compensation expense

2,947





3,408





6,579





7,754

Deferred income taxes

2,387





332





(120 )



1,389

Right of use assets

403





398





516





832

Gain on exchange of intangible assets, net

(59,602 )



-





(93,518 )



(93 ) Gain on sale of intangible assets, net

(11,469 )



-





(12,430 )



-

Loss from disposal of long-lived assets, net

21





-





29





-

Changes in operating assets and liabilities













Non-trade receivable

-





-





2,926





-

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(26 )



551





351





1,525

Accounts payable and other accrued expenses

4,668





21





2,112





(1,537 ) Accrued severance and other related charges

337





-





432





-

Due to related parties

(30 )



-





(30 )



-

Operating lease liabilities

(474 )



(501 )



(660 )



(1,032 ) Contingent liability

6,371





-





7,425





10,000

Deferred revenue

2,202





5,940





5,744





4,415

Other liabilities

-





(182 )



(65 )



(302 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

1,404





(2,648 )



(1,736 )



(5,009 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES













Purchases of intangible assets and other related costs

(13,181 )



(5,504 )



(17,147 )



(10,904 ) Proceeds from sale of spectrum

12,577





-





13,878





-

Purchases of equipment

-





(41 )



-





(41 ) Net cash used in investing activities

(604 )



(5,545 )



(3,269 )



(10,945 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES













Proceeds from stock option exercises

157





343





157





1,960

Repurchases of common stock

(990 )



-





(990 )



(2,027 ) Payments of withholding tax on net issuance of restricted stock

(74 )



(705 )



(716 )



(1,366 ) Net cash used in financing activities

(907 )



(362 )



(1,549 )



(1,433 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

(107 )



(8,555 )



(6,554 )



(17,387 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH













Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period

48,577





59,292





55,024





68,124

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period $ 48,470



$ 50,737



$ 48,470



$ 50,737





Three months ended

September 30,



Six months ended

September 30,





2025





2024





2025





2024

SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION





















Cash paid during the period:





















Taxes paid, including excise tax $ 859



$ 885



$ 859



$ 885

Operating leases paid $ 546



$ 606



$ 1,115



$ 1,199

Non-cash investing activity:





















Capitalized change in estimated asset retirement obligations $ 77



$ -



$ 63



$ -

Network equipment provided in exchange for wireless licenses $ -



$ -



$ -



$ 47

Derecognition of contingent liability related to sale of intangible assets $ 13,776



$ -



$ 14,948



$ -

Right of use assets new leases $ -



$ 42



$ 321



$ 290

Right of use assets modifications and renewals $ 10



$ 850



$ 47



$ 1,097



The following tables provide a reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash reported on the Consolidated Balance Sheets that sum to the total of the same such amounts on the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows:

September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025 Cash and cash equivalents $ 39,070

$ 41,432

$ 47,374 Escrow deposits

9,400



7,145



7,650 Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 48,470

$ 48,577

$ 55,024













September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024 Cash and cash equivalents $ 43,129

$ 51,715

$ 60,578 Escrow deposits

7,608



7,577



7,546 Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 50,737

$ 59,292

$ 68,124

Anterix Inc.

Earnings Release Tables

Other Financial Information

(Unaudited, in thousands except per share data)











Three months ended

September 30,

Six months ended

September 30,

2025



2024



2025



2024

Number of shares repurchased and retired

43



-



43



63 Average price paid per share* $ 22.94

$ -

$ 22.94

$ 32.47 Total cost to repurchase $ 990

$ -

$ 990

$ 2,027

* Average price paid per share includes costs associated with the repurchases, excluding excise taxes associated with the share repurchases.



As of September 30, 2025, $226.7 million is remaining under the share repurchase program.