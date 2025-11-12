Anterix Inc. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results

WOODLANG PARK, N.J., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX) today announced its second quarter fiscal 2026 results and filed its Form 10-Q for the three and six months ended September 30, 2025. The Company also issued an update on its Demonstrated Intent metric which can be found on Anterix's website at https://investors.anterix.com/events-presentations.
Financial and Operational Highlights
- Received $29 million of contracted proceeds from customers with $114 million of contracted proceeds outstanding
- Accelerated $19 million in customer proceeds into fiscal 2026 with over $60 million of proceeds expected to be received by the end of fiscal 2026
- Launched suite of solutions and services offerings, TowerXTM and CatalyX®, representing an annual total addressable market opportunity of roughly $1 billion dollars
- TowerX is a first-of-its-kind tower optimization and access program, providing access to 40,000+ tower sites while enabling faster deployment of 900 MHz private wireless networks for utilities
- CatalyX is a solution using cutting-edge SIM and eSIM management to allow utilities to deploy their private wireless networks faster while seamlessly using commercial broadband where needed
- Exchanged narrowband for broadband licenses in 99 counties and recorded a $60 million gain on exchange of broadband licenses
- Delivered broadband licenses covering 26 counties to customers and recorded an $11 million gain on sale of broadband licenses
- Invested $13 million in spectrum clearing costs
- Continued to advance approximately $3 billion pipeline of prospective contract opportunities across 60+ potential customers
Liquidity and Balance Sheet
At September 30, 2025, the Company had no debt and cash and cash equivalents of $39.1 million. In addition, the Company had a restricted cash balance of $9.4 million in escrow deposits.
The Company has an authorized share repurchase program for up to $250.0 million of the Company's common stock on or before September 21, 2026. In the fiscal 2026 second quarter, Anterix had share repurchase activity of $1.0 million and approximately $226.7 million remains under the share repurchase program as of September 30, 2025
About Anterix Inc.
At Anterix, we work with leading utilities and technology companies to harness the power of 900 MHz broadband for modernized grid solutions. Leading an ecosystem of more than 125 members, we offer utility-first solutions to modernize the grid and solve the challenges that utilities are facing today. As the largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band (896-901/935-940 MHz) throughout the contiguous United States, plus Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico, we are uniquely positioned to enable private wireless broadband solutions that support cutting-edge advanced communications capabilities for a cleaner, safer, and more secure energy future. To learn more and join the 900 MHz movement, please visit www.anterix.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future events or achievements such as statements in this press release related to Anterix's business, financial results, outlook, or opportunities. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contemplated in this press release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements, as they are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause Anterix's actual future results to differ materially from results indicated in the forward-looking statement. Such statements are based on assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including: (i) the timing of payments under customer agreements; (ii) Anterix's ability to clear the 900 MHz Broadband Spectrum on a timely basis and on commercially reasonable terms; (iii) Anterix's ability to timely secure broadband licenses; (iv) Anterix's ability to successfully commercialize its spectrum assets to its targeted utility customers in accordance with its plans and expectations; (v) Anterix's ability to execute on its customer engagement initiatives; (vi) the timing and outcome of Anterix's strategic review process; (vii) whether Anterix will be able to identify, develop or execute on any actions as a result of its strategic review process and (viii) competition in the market for spectrum and spectrum solutions offered by Anterix. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contemplated in this press release. Anterix's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which you may obtain for free at the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov, discuss some of the important risk factors that may affect the Company's financial outlook, business, results of operations and financial condition. Anterix undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein.
|Anterix Inc.
Earnings Release Tables
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)
|September 30, 2025
|March 31, 2025
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|39,070
|$
|47,374
|Non-trade receivable
|-
|2,926
|Spectrum receivable
|7,549
|7,107
|Escrow deposits
|8,993
|547
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|3,192
|2,801
|Total current assets
|58,804
|60,755
|Escrow deposits
|407
|7,103
|Property and equipment, net
|1,018
|1,302
|Right of use assets, net
|4,313
|4,829
|Intangible assets
|325,320
|228,983
|Deferred broadband costs
|29,076
|28,944
|Other assets
|1,437
|1,188
|Total assets
|$
|420,375
|$
|333,104
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable and other accrued expenses
|$
|14,820
|$
|9,075
|Accrued severance and other related charges
|2,697
|2,265
|Due to related parties
|-
|30
|Operating lease liabilities
|1,430
|1,643
|Contingent liability
|8,802
|8,093
|Deferred revenue
|6,872
|6,095
|Total current liabilities
|34,621
|27,201
|Operating lease liabilities
|3,300
|3,747
|Contingent liability
|7,104
|15,336
|Deferred revenue
|123,544
|118,577
|Deferred gain on sale of intangible assets
|4,911
|4,911
|Deferred income tax
|6,486
|6,606
|Other liabilities
|62
|125
|Total liabilities
|180,028
|176,503
|Commitments and contingencies (See Note 12)
|Stockholders' equity
|Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized and no shares outstanding at September 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025
|-
|-
|Common stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized and 18,707,440 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 and 18,612,804 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025
|2
|2
|Additional paid-in capital
|554,562
|548,542
|Accumulated deficit
|(314,217
|)
|(391,943
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|240,347
|156,601
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|420,375
|$
|333,104
|Anterix Inc.
Earnings Release Tables
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)
|Three months ended
September 30,
|Six months ended
September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Spectrum revenue
|$
|1,552
|$
|1,551
|$
|2,970
|$
|3,076
|Operating expenses
|General and administrative
|8,398
|11,397
|18,847
|24,248
|Sales and support
|1,449
|1,357
|2,942
|3,207
|Product development
|1,212
|1,776
|2,332
|3,526
|Severance and other related charges
|735
|-
|1,355
|-
|Depreciation and amortization
|133
|151
|257
|330
|Operating expenses
|11,927
|14,681
|25,733
|31,311
|Gain on exchange of intangible assets, net
|(59,602
|)
|-
|(93,518
|)
|(93
|)
|Gain on sale of intangible assets, net
|(11,469
|)
|-
|(12,430
|)
|-
|Loss from disposal of long-lived assets, net
|21
|-
|29
|-
|Income (loss) from operations
|60,675
|(13,130
|)
|83,156
|(28,142
|)
|Interest income
|379
|585
|821
|1,279
|Other income
|-
|9
|-
|25
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|61,054
|(12,536
|)
|83,977
|(26,838
|)
|Income tax expense
|7,518
|230
|5,261
|1,452
|Net income (loss)
|$
|53,536
|$
|(12,766
|)
|$
|78,716
|$
|(28,290
|)
|Net income (loss) per common share basic
|$
|2.86
|$
|(0.69
|)
|$
|4.22
|$
|(1.53
|)
|Net income (loss) per common share diluted
|$
|2.86
|$
|(0.69
|)
|$
|4.21
|$
|(1.53
|)
|Weighted-average common shares used to compute basic net income (loss) per share
|18,687,082
|18,586,075
|18,654,570
|18,531,169
|Weighted-average common shares used to compute diluted net income (loss) per share
|18,705,801
|18,586,075
|18,710,311
|18,531,169
|Anterix Inc.
Earnings Release Tables
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited, in thousands)
|Three months ended
September 30,
|Six months ended
September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|Net income (loss)
|$
|53,536
|$
|(12,766
|)
|$
|78,716
|$
|(28,290
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|Depreciation and amortization
|133
|151
|257
|330
|Stock compensation expense
|2,947
|3,408
|6,579
|7,754
|Deferred income taxes
|2,387
|332
|(120
|)
|1,389
|Right of use assets
|403
|398
|516
|832
|Gain on exchange of intangible assets, net
|(59,602
|)
|-
|(93,518
|)
|(93
|)
|Gain on sale of intangible assets, net
|(11,469
|)
|-
|(12,430
|)
|-
|Loss from disposal of long-lived assets, net
|21
|-
|29
|-
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|Non-trade receivable
|-
|-
|2,926
|-
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|(26
|)
|551
|351
|1,525
|Accounts payable and other accrued expenses
|4,668
|21
|2,112
|(1,537
|)
|Accrued severance and other related charges
|337
|-
|432
|-
|Due to related parties
|(30
|)
|-
|(30
|)
|-
|Operating lease liabilities
|(474
|)
|(501
|)
|(660
|)
|(1,032
|)
|Contingent liability
|6,371
|-
|7,425
|10,000
|Deferred revenue
|2,202
|5,940
|5,744
|4,415
|Other liabilities
|-
|(182
|)
|(65
|)
|(302
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|1,404
|(2,648
|)
|(1,736
|)
|(5,009
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|Purchases of intangible assets and other related costs
|(13,181
|)
|(5,504
|)
|(17,147
|)
|(10,904
|)
|Proceeds from sale of spectrum
|12,577
|-
|13,878
|-
|Purchases of equipment
|-
|(41
|)
|-
|(41
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(604
|)
|(5,545
|)
|(3,269
|)
|(10,945
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|Proceeds from stock option exercises
|157
|343
|157
|1,960
|Repurchases of common stock
|(990
|)
|-
|(990
|)
|(2,027
|)
|Payments of withholding tax on net issuance of restricted stock
|(74
|)
|(705
|)
|(716
|)
|(1,366
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(907
|)
|(362
|)
|(1,549
|)
|(1,433
|)
|Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(107
|)
|(8,555
|)
|(6,554
|)
|(17,387
|)
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH
|Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period
|48,577
|59,292
|55,024
|68,124
|Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period
|$
|48,470
|$
|50,737
|$
|48,470
|$
|50,737
|Three months ended
September 30,
|Six months ended
September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION
|Cash paid during the period:
|Taxes paid, including excise tax
|$
|859
|$
|885
|$
|859
|$
|885
|Operating leases paid
|$
|546
|$
|606
|$
|1,115
|$
|1,199
|Non-cash investing activity:
|Capitalized change in estimated asset retirement obligations
|$
|77
|$
|-
|$
|63
|$
|-
|Network equipment provided in exchange for wireless licenses
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|47
|Derecognition of contingent liability related to sale of intangible assets
|$
|13,776
|$
|-
|$
|14,948
|$
|-
|Right of use assets new leases
|$
|-
|$
|42
|$
|321
|$
|290
|Right of use assets modifications and renewals
|$
|10
|$
|850
|$
|47
|$
|1,097
|The following tables provide a reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash reported on the Consolidated Balance Sheets that sum to the total of the same such amounts on the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows:
|September 30, 2025
|June 30, 2025
|March 31, 2025
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|39,070
|$
|41,432
|$
|47,374
|Escrow deposits
|9,400
|7,145
|7,650
|Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
|$
|48,470
|$
|48,577
|$
|55,024
|September 30, 2024
|June 30, 2024
|March 31, 2024
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|43,129
|$
|51,715
|$
|60,578
|Escrow deposits
|7,608
|7,577
|7,546
|Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
|$
|50,737
|$
|59,292
|$
|68,124
|Anterix Inc.
Earnings Release Tables
Other Financial Information
(Unaudited, in thousands except per share data)
|Three months ended
September 30,
|Six months ended
September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Number of shares repurchased and retired
|43
|-
|43
|63
|Average price paid per share*
|$
|22.94
|$
|-
|$
|22.94
|$
|32.47
|Total cost to repurchase
|$
|990
|$
|-
|$
|990
|$
|2,027
* Average price paid per share includes costs associated with the repurchases, excluding excise taxes associated with the share repurchases.
As of September 30, 2025, $226.7 million is remaining under the share repurchase program.