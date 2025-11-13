Rio Silver, Inc.: Rio Silver Announces Closing of the Private Placement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rio Silver Inc. (the "Company" or "Rio Silver") (TSX.V: RYO) (OTC: RYOOF) is pleased to announce that it has closed its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), previously announced on September 24, 2025, by issuing an aggregate of 22,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.10 per Unit for gross proceeds of $2,200,000.

Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company and one share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"), with each Warrant exercisable to purchase an additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.15 per common share for a period of three years from the date of issue, subject to early expiry in the event that the closing price of the common shares of the Company is $0.25 or higher for fifteen consecutive trading days at any time after the closing of the Offering, upon which the Warrants will expire thirty calendar days after notice to warrant holders through the Company's announcement with respect to the early expiry date.

In connection with the closing of the Offering, the Company paid finders' fees of $70,920 in cash and issued 709,200 finder's warrants, having the same term as the Warrants, in payment of finder fees. All securities issued are subject to a statutory 4-month hold period expiring on March 12, 2026.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering towards the exploration and development of the Company's projects in Peru, exploration and development of the Gerow Lake project in Northern Ontario and for general working capital purposes. Notwithstanding the foregoing, the Company will not use the proceeds of the Offering on the Maria Norte project until the TSX Venture Exchange has approved of the acquisition of the Maria Norte project, announced March 26, June 25, August 12 and September 17, 2025.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF RIO SILVER INC.

Chris Verrico

Director, President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information,

Christopher Verrico, President, CEO

Tel: (604) 762-4448

Email: chris.verrico@riosilverinc.com

Website: www.riosilverinc.com

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable laws.