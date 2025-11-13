Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. II Announces Pricing of $250,000,000 Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. II (the "Company") announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 25,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The Company's units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") and will begin trading on November 13, 2025, under the ticker symbol "ALUB U." Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-third of one redeemable warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share, subject to certain adjustments. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Once the securities constituting the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on NYSE under the symbols "ALUB" and "ALUB WS," respectively.

The Company is a Cayman Islands exempted company, formed as a blank check company for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry or geographic location, the Company intends to focus its search on high potential businesses in the energy and power infrastructure sectors.

Santander US Capital Markets LLC acted as the sole book-running manager for the offering. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,750,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained, when available, from Santander US Capital Markets LLC, Attention: Capital Markets, 437 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10022.

A registration statement relating to these securities was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and became effective on November 12, 2025. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

