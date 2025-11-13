Elme Communities Completes Sale of 19 Multifamily Communities for $1.6 Billion

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elme Communities ("Elme" or the "Company") (NYSE: ELME) today completed its previously announced sale of 19 multifamily communities ("the portfolio sale") to an affiliate of Cortland Partners, LLC ("Cortland") for $1.6 billion in cash, subject to certain customary adjustments and prorations. The completion of the portfolio sale follows the satisfaction of all conditions to closing, including receipt of approval of the portfolio sale by Elme shareholders at the October 30, 2025 special meeting.

The portfolio sale marks the first step effecting the Company's Plan of Sale and Liquidation, which was approved by the Company's shareholders at the special meeting. The Plan of Sale and Liquidation contemplates the sale or disposition of all of the Company's assets, including the Company's nine remaining multifamily assets and Watergate 600, and the voluntary wind-down and dissolution of the Company's business and affairs.

The Company also announced that following closing of the portfolio sale, the Company and certain of its subsidiaries entered into a loan agreement with Goldman Sachs Bank USA, as lender, for a senior secured term loan with a principal amount of $520 million and a maturity date of November 9, 2026, with the option to extend for an additional year. The term loan is intended to be repaid with the net proceeds from sales of the properties securing the term loan.

Elme intends to return to shareholders net proceeds from the portfolio sale, and a portion of the proceeds from the new term loan, through an initial special liquidating distribution, which is expected to be between $14.50 and $14.82 per common share, after taking into account repayment of all existing corporate indebtedness, payment of costs and expenses related to the transactions and establishment of reserves in connection with the new term loan. The Company expects the initial special liquidating distribution to be declared later this year and paid in January 2026, subject to Elme's Board of Trustees approving the amount and timing of the distribution. The exact amount and timing of the initial special liquidating distribution are expected to be announced later this month following Board approval. Additional liquidating distributions are anticipated to be paid at the Board's discretion, as and when appropriate, following completion of future asset sales, subject to payment of expenses, repayment obligations under the new term loan and the creation of necessary reserves for the Company's liabilities.

"With the completion of the portfolio sale to Cortland, our focus is on monetizing the Company's remaining assets and maximizing value for shareholders," said Paul McDermott, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We launched the sale process in the third quarter of this year and are aiming to complete all remaining sales by June 2026. Our goal remains to sell all of Elme's assets as soon as practicable to accelerate the return of capital to shareholders."

About Elme Communities

Elme Communities is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro.

