Donnerstag, 13.11.2025
Uranpreis steigt deutlich - Diese Aktie könnte vom neuen US-Atomprogramm profitieren
DEME Group NV: Trading update Q3 2025: another record year taking shape

Highlights third quarter 2025

  • Group nine-month turnover surpassed 3 billion euros, a 3% increase year-over-year
  • Order book is 7.5 billion euros, compared to 7.1 billion euros last year
  • Management reiterates its expectations that full-year turnover will be at least in line with 2024 and forecasts a strong year-over-year EBITDA improvement, with the EBITDA margin in the range of 20% to 22%
  • DEME took delivery of its new offshore installation vessel Norse Wind in October, completed on schedule, and set to commence operations in the first half of 2026

Attachment:
https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/fe08e432-11c8-4c4a-8f5b-c6e019c475a2


