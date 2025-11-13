Nokia Oyj: Nokia strengthens AI data center performance and AI-enabled automation with enhanced portfolio

Nokia strengthens AI data center performance and AI-enabled automation with enhanced portfolio

AI places significant new challenges on the network, creating opportunities for increased network and operational innovation.

New Nokia data center switches deliver breakthrough network performance, reaching 102.4 Terabits per second (Tb/s) with 1.6 Terabit Ethernet (TE) interface speeds-doubling throughput and interface performance-while providing unmatched flexibility for wide range of deployment scenarios.

Nokia EDA platform offers AIOps capabilities allowing transformation of operational environment and contributing to a 96% reduction in downtime.

13 November 2025

Espoo, Finland - Nokia today announced it is expanding and enhancing its data center networking portfolio to meet the increasing performance and scalability demands of connecting AI workloads, while leveraging the power of AI to drive more efficiency and reliability into data center operations.

The company is introducing its new family of 7220 Interconnect Router (IXR) high-performance data center switches along with an enhanced suite of Artificial Intelligence for Operations (AIOps) tools for its Event-Driven Automation (EDA) management platform. Together, these innovations deliver the extreme performance and reliability required to support advanced AI training and inference workloads driven by increasing demand for agentic AI applications.

The emergence and widespread adoption of agentic AI-enabled applications is reshaping data center requirements, prompting a rapid evolution in networking solutions. AI is driving these advancements which present a dual opportunity for network innovation and operational transformation. These are exactly the forces behind the most recent developments in Nokia's data center switching portfolio.

"Our partnership with Nokia continues to deliver meaningful operating advantages amid the

accelerating pace of AI innovation. With Nokia's technology, Nscale strengthens its ability to deliver for our shared customers. This announcement further extends Nokia's leadership, and reinforces our confidence that, together, we're best serving the needs of customers who rely on advanced AI technology," said Tom Burke, Chief Revenue Officer, at Nscale.

"The 1.6 TE interface speeds on Nokia's new family of 7220 IXR switches hit a sweet spot in the market as agentic AI compels a change in data center networking requirements. Agentic AI-powered AIOps on Nokia's EDA platform is timely, driving increased operational efficiency and reliability in a demanding network environment. Also great to see Nokia's commitment to the UEC as 650 Group analysis projects Ethernet will be the dominant networking protocol for AI moving forward," said Alan Weckel, Founder and Technology Analyst, at 650 Group.

Scalable Performance and Flexibility for AI Data Centers

To address the massive demands for scalability and high performance in AI data centers, Nokia's 7220 IXR-H6 switches deliver exceptional throughput, reaching up to 102.4 Tb/s with interface speeds at 800 GE (Gigabit Ethernet) and 1.6 TE, doubling throughput and interface speeds within the same footprint. The switches are compliant with Ultra Ethernet Consortium (UEC) specifications, bringing advanced features designed to optimize and manage packet flows, avoid congestion, and drive network efficiency across large-scale AI factory environments of up to one million XPUs and beyond.

The Nokia 7220 IXR-H6 family offers unparalleled flexibility for a diverse range of deployment scenarios. Available in both liquid-cooled and air-cooled variants, the switches can be seamlessly integrated and are compliant with various data center rack configurations.

Nokia is the only vendor offering hardware that supports both an embedded Network Operating System (NOS) and SONiC. The new switches can be configured with Nokia's SR Linux network operating system (NOS) or open-source Community SONiC, providing data center operators with greater choice in software solutions. Backed by Nokia's expert development and support organization, operators can proceed with confidence, knowing they have reliable options tailored to their specific infrastructure needs.

AI-enabled Network Operations

With the pressing need to deliver always-on services, cloud service providers and enterprises alike are prioritizing automation, AIOps and modernization strategies to reduce downtime and ensure resilient performance throughout the data center network operations lifecycle. To address these requirements in today's environment of increasing operational scale and complexity, Nokia is introducing innovative agentic AI-enabled capabilities into its Event-Driven Automation (EDA) platform. EDA AIOps combines the simplicity of natural language interactions with the reasoning power of agentic AI to unlock fast and accurate issue identification, root cause analysis, and remediation across the data center networking environment. When combined with EDA's extensive real-time telemetry, integrated digital twin, dry-run, and instant roll-back capabilities, network operators can move fast to address issues with confidence, realizing a 96% reduction in data center network downtime, according to Bell Labs Consulting and Futurum's recent report, Data center fabric reliability study.

"The astonishing growth in AI adoption has led to a dramatic overhaul in how data centers operate, and is driving constant evolution in hardware and operational tools. We are pleased to announce our new family of high-performance 7220 IXR-H6 switches along with advances in our EDA platform, which now leverages the sophistication of agentic AI to drive highly reliable network operations at the speed required to keep up with the pace of change. Today marks one of many milestones for Nokia's data center networking portfolio, and we look forward to bringing even more technology innovation to our global customer base to support the AI super-cycle," said Vach Kompella, Senior Vice President and General Manager of IP Networks business at Nokia.

Nokia 7220 IXR-H6 switches will be available in 1Q26, with Nokia EDA AIOps features available for demonstration today and deployment by year-end 2025.

Resources and additional information

Webpage: Nokia Data center networks

Webpage: Nokia 7220 Interconnect Router for Data Center Fabrics

Webpage: Nokia Event-Driven Automation

Report: EY Technology Pulse Poll

Report: The Data Center Networking Imperative: Key Trends Driving the Next Era of Data Centers (Futurum)

Report: Data center fabric reliability study (Bell Labs Consulting and Futurum)

Video: What just happened? Just Ask EDA - YouTube

Video: Introducing our new family of 7220 IXR-H6 switches - YouTube

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, which is celebrating 100 years of innovation.

With truly open architectures that seamlessly integrate into any ecosystem, our high-performance networks create new opportunities for monetization and scale. Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today - and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

Media inquiries

Nokia Press Office

Email: Press.Services@nokia.com

Sarah Miller

Email: sarah.miller@nokia.com

Follow us on social media

LinkedIn X Instagram Facebook YouTube