Previous record from 2011 broken in early November as number of certified solar installations surpasses 203,125 in 2025. New-build properties driving growth with further gains expected when Future Homes Standard comes into force. UK energy secretary describes solar as a "slam dunk" way of cutting household electricity bills.UK rooftop solar installations broke the annual record with more than a month to run in 2025, as the government calls for a "rooftop revolution" to support its broader clean power strategy. Certification body MCS recorded 203,125 installations in early November - beating the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...