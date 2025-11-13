











HONG KONG, Nov 13, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Dynasty Fine Wines Group Limited ('Dynasty' or the 'Group') (Stock Code: 00828), a premier winemaker in China, has won the Silver Medal in the Sparkling Wine/China category, the Silver Medal in the Dry Wine/China category, and the Bronze Medal in the Medium/China category for its Dynasty Tianyang Winery Jasmine Sparkling Wine, Dynasty Inherit Series - Dry Red Wine, and Dynasty Inherit Series - Semi Dry White Wine, respectively, at the 2025 Cathay Global Wine & Spirits Awards Asia (GWSAA) (formerly known as the Cathay Hong Kong International Wine & Spirit Competition ('HKIWSC')). This marks the 15th consecutive year that Dynasty products have won awards at the event, demonstrating industry-wide recognition of Dynasty's exceptional winemaking skill and quality. Notably, Dynasty's first-ever award in international competition for its Tianyang Winery Jasmine Sparkling Wine represents a significant milestone in the Company's development in the tea-flavoured sparkling wine sector. The three award-winning wines were also showcased at the 2025 Hong Kong International Wine & Spirits Fair.The GWSAA is a renowned wine and spirits competition in Asia, dedicated to showcasing the distinctive tastes and perspectives of the Asian market to the global industry. This year's competition invited experts from across Asia, including sommeliers, educators, media professionals, and trade specialists, to conduct professional blind tastings and evaluations. As these Asian experts possess a deep understanding of Asian consumers' taste preferences, market dynamics, and purchasing behaviors, they are uniquely qualified to select top Asian wines that highlight regional characteristics, thereby providing Asian consumers with the most authoritative wine and spirit guide.Mr. Wan Shoupeng, Chairman of Dynasty, said, "The awards we have received for three of our products at Asia's top wine and spirits competition stand as a powerful testament to the wine industry's recognition of Dynasty wine's quality and craftsmanship, and represent a tremendous honor and encouragement for the Group. I would like to thank the judging panel for affirming the quality of Dynasty products. We will continue to strive for excellence and deliver superior craftsmanship to stimulate brand vitality and bring Dynasty wines to the global stage.'Below are the Dynasty products that won medals at the 2025 GWSAA:The 2025 Cathay Global Wine & Spirits Awards Asia Silver MedalDynasty Tianyang Winery Jasmine Sparkling WineThis sparkling wine is made with Dynasty's dry white wine base, apple juice, and jasmine tea, and then cold-brewed at a low temperature. The fruity grape aroma and jasmine tea fragrance blend perfectly, resulting in a smooth body, delicate bubbles, and a clean, refreshing taste.The 2025 Cathay Global Wine & Spirits Awards Asia Silver MedalDynasty Inherit Series - Dry Red WineThis wine is mainly made from Cabernet Sauvignon grapes harvested from the eastern foothills of the Helan Mountains in Ningxia and the northern foothills of the Tianshan Mountains in Xinjiang. It presents a beautiful deep ruby hue, with flavours of ripe mulberries and blackberries enveloped by elegant oak aromas. It is smooth and sweet on the palate, with fine tannins, a round, full body, and vibrant character with a lingering finish.The 2025 Cathay Global Wine & Spirits Awards Asia Bronze MedalDynasty Inherit Series - Semi Dry White WineThis wine is mainly crafted from premium Muscat grapes sourced from the Tianjin region. The wine is straw yellow, clear and transparent, exuding a rich aroma of roses and other white flowers, accompanied by fruity notes of fresh lemon and ripe pineapple. The wine has an elegant aroma, a sweet and delicate taste, and a lively, refreshing body.In recent years, Dynasty has won many industry and market awards, including:Year Awards2020- Six wines won one Platinum Award, one Gold Award, two Silver Awards, one Bronze Award and one Seal of Approval at the 'Wine.Luxe International Awards'- Dynasty X.O. 18 Years Old Brandy won the Grand Gold Award at the '2020 International Wine Grand Challenge'- Dynasty won a Silver Award and two Bronze Awards at 'The Asian Cabernet Sauvignon Masters' and 'The Asian Sparkling Wine Masters' hosted by The Drinks Business Asia- Dynasty garnered two Silver Awards and two Bronze Awards at the '2020 HKIWSC'2021- Dynasty won two Gold Awards, one Silver Award and two Bronze Awards at the 'Wine.Luxe International Awards 2020'- Dynasty won three Silver Awards at 'The Asian Cabernet Sauvignon Masters 2021'and 'The DB Asia Summer Tasting 2021' hosted by the Drinks Business Asia- Dynasty Garnered Two Silver Awards at the '2021 HKIWSC'2022- Dynasty won two Silver Awards at 'The Asian Cabernet Sauvignon Masters 2022' hosted by the Drinks Business Asia- 'Dynasty Dry Red Wine ' Seven-Year Reserve' won the Gold Medal at the 'International Wine Grand Challenge (IWGC (China))'- Dynasty Garnered Two Bronze Awards at the '2022 HKIWSC'2023- Dynasty Garnered Two Bronze Awards at the 2023 IWSC for the first time- Dynasty won the Master Medal, Silver Medal and Bronze Medal at 'The Asian Sparkling Masters 2023' and 'The Asian Cabernet Sauvignon Masters 2023' hosted by the Drinks Business Asia- Dynasty won the Gold Medal at the '25th Spirits Selection by Concours Mondial de Bruxelles'- Dynasty won one Gold Medal and two Bronze Medals at the '2023 HKIWSC'2024- Dynasty won the Silver Medal and Bronze Medal at 'The Asian Chardonnay Masters 2024' and 'The Asian Cabernet Sauvignon Masters 2024' hosted by the Drinks Business Asia- Dynasty won one Gold Award and one Bronze Award at the 2024 IWSC- Dynasty won one Grand Gold and one Silver Medals at the "2024 Fall FIWA, FIWA Bio & FISA"- Dynasty won one Silver and one Bronze Medals at the "2024 HKIWSC"2025- Four wines won awards at the 2024 "Qingzhuo Award" hosted by the China Alcoholic Drinks Association- Dynasty won one Grand Gold Medal and one Gold Medal at the "France International Wine Awards, China Region, Spring 2025"- Dynasty garnered one Silver Medal at the 2025 IWSC- Dynasty won two Gold Medals and one Bronze Medal at the 2025 'Wine.Luxe International Awards'- Dynasty won two Silver and one Bronze Medals at 2025 GWSAAAbout Dynasty Fine Wines Group LimitedDynasty Fine Wines Group Limited was listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited with the stock code 00828 on 26 January 2005. Founded in 1980, Dynasty is the premier grape winemaker in China. It is principally engaged in the production and sale of grape wine products under its reputable 'Dynasty' brand. Dynasty is the first Sino-foreign joint venture wine company in China with Tianjin Food Group Limited and the French grape wine giant, Remy Cointreau, as its current major shareholders. The Group produces and sells more than 100 grape wine product series, and introduces imported wine products, providing high-quality and value-for-money grape wines to the full range of consumer groups in China.Source: Dynasty Fine Wines Group Limited