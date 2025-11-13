Skymantics, LLC: Skymantics Offers Full-Spectrum AI Services for State and Local Government, From Strategy to Secure Automation

MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 13, 2025 / Skymantics, LLC, an SBA 8(a)-certified small business, offers a full-spectrum Artificial Intelligence (AI) services for state and local governments. Moving beyond a single product, Skymantics is offering a comprehensive suite of AI solutions-from strategic planning and ethical-use consulting to AI-powered automation and predictive optimization-all built on a proven foundation of federal-grade data security.

While many agencies are exploring generative AI, Skymantics delivers the full lifecycle of AI services required for mission-critical operations:

AI Strategy and Readiness: We begin with readiness assessments that evaluate an agency's data, infrastructure, and staff to define clear business goals and measurable KPIs.

AI-Powered Automation: We use Unsupervised Machine Learning to automate complex, manual workflows. Our DAISY platform, for example, automates the analysis of complex data logs to detect anomalies and flag deviations, turning a slow review process into an efficient, exception-based workflow.

Predictive Planning & Optimization: We employ advanced techniques like Reinforcement Learning to help agencies optimize complex resource allocation. Our Collaborative AI Forestry Planner for Natural Resources Canada allows stakeholders to model and compare "what-if" scenarios for multi-year land use, balancing competing goals like revenue and sustainability.

Privacy-Safe Synthetic Data: Our flagship DataGenesis platform creates "Synthetic Digital Twins"-statistically accurate, artificial models of populations and infrastructure. This enables "what-if" planning for disaster response, transportation, and public health without ever exposing sensitive citizen PII or PHI.

This comprehensive approach is proven at the highest levels of government. As the prime contractor for the Internal Revenue Service's (IRS) Simulation of the Nation (SimoN) engine , Skymantics built an AI-driven platform that not only generates high-fidelity synthetic taxpayer data to protect privacy but also models complex fraud and non-compliance scenarios. This project demonstrates our unique ability to handle enterprise-scale AI, stringent security, and complex business logic simultaneously.

"Our experience with the Department of the Treasury/IRS and Department of Transportation/FAA shows that the biggest hurdle for government AI isn't just the technology-it's trust and a clear path to measurable results," said Charles Chen, CEO. "We're not just offering a single tool; we're offering a complete AI adoption framework that prioritizes security, ethics, and mission outcomes from day one."

About Skymantics

Skymantics, LLC is an SBA 8(a)-certified small business dedicated to modernizing the nation's most critical government systems. We specialize in providing AI, data, and geospatial solutions to government, healthcare, and financial industries, leveraging the power of data for transformative solutions.

Contact::

Antonio Correas

+1 202 780 7591

antonio.correas@skymantics.com

SOURCE: Skymantics, LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/skymantics-offers-full-spectrum-ai-services-for-state-and-local-g-1101866