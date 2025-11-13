Xunlei Limited: Xunlei Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2025

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xunlei Limited ("Xunlei" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: XNET), a leading technology company providing distributed cloud services in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights:

Total revenues were US$126.4 million, representing an increase of 57.7% year-over-year.

Subscription revenues were US$40.7 million, representing an increase of 22.3% year-over-year.

Live-streaming and other services revenues were US$49.1 million, representing an increase of 127.1% year-over-year.

Cloud computing revenues were US$36.6 million, representing an increase of 44.9% year-over-year.

Gross profit was US$60.5 million, representing an increase of 49.6% year-over-year, and gross profit margin was 47.9% in the third quarter, compared with 50.5% in the same period of 2024.

Net income was US$550.1 million in the third quarter, compared with net income of US$4.4 million in the same period of 2024.

Non-GAAP net income1 was US$5.3 million in the third quarter, compared with non-GAAP net income of US$4.9 million in the same period of 2024.

Diluted income per ADS was US$8.60 in the third quarter, compared with diluted earnings per ADS of US$0.07 in the same period of 2024.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS2 were US$0.09 in the third quarter, compared with non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS of US$0.08 in the same period of 2024.

"We are pleased to report that our third-quarter financial results exceeded the upper end of our guidance, with the total revenues reaching US$126.4 million, representing a 57.7% year-over-year increase driven by robust performance across all major business operations. Additionally, consistent with the previous quarter, a significant contributor to our bottom-line performance was the unrealized pre-tax gains from our investment in Arashi Vision Inc., which amounted to approximately US$545.8 million in the third quarter and is expected to drastically enhance our balance sheet and provide strategic leverage as we explore new opportunities for business expansion, research and development, and potential industry collaborations," commented by Mr. Jinbo Li, Chairman and CEO of Xunlei.

"We will remain committed to maintaining operational discipline while sustaining investments in key strategic areas to drive long-term growth and deliver enduring value to our shareholders," Mr. Li concluded.

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Total Revenues

Total revenues were US$126.4 million, representing an increase of 57.7% year-over-year. The increase in total revenues was mainly attributable to the increased revenues generated from our major business operations.

Revenues from subscription were US$40.7 million, representing an increase of 22.3% year-over-year. The increase in subscription revenues was driven by the increase in the number of subscribers and the increased average revenue per subscriber. The number of subscribers was 6.56 million as of September 30, 2025, compared with 5.51 million as of September 30, 2024. The average revenue per subscriber for the third quarter was RMB44.2, compared with RMB40.9 in the same period of 2024. The higher average revenue per subscriber was due to the increased proportion of premium subscribers which have higher average revenue per subscriber.

Revenues from live-streaming and other services were US$49.1 million, representing an increase of 127.1% year-over-year. The increase was mainly due to the growth of our overseas audio live-streaming businesses as well as the advertising business.

Revenues from cloud computing were US$36.6 million, representing an increase of 44.9% year-over-year. The increase in cloud computing revenues was mainly attributable to the increased demand from major customers for our cloud computing services.

Costs of Revenues

Costs of revenues were US$65.4 million, representing 51.7% of our total revenues, compared with US$39.4million, or 49.1% of the total revenues, in the same period of 2024. The increase in costs of revenues was mainly attributable to the increase in bandwidth costs and revenue-sharing expenses in our overseas audio live-streaming operations, generally in line with the growth in revenues.

Bandwidth costs, as included in costs of revenues, were US$38.3 million, representing 30.3% of our total revenues, compared with US$24.8 million, or 31.0% of the total revenues, in the same period of 2024. The increase in bandwidth costs was primarily due to the increased sales of our cloud computing services.

The remaining costs of revenues mainly consisted of revenue-sharing costs for our live streaming business and payment handling charges.

Gross Profit and Gross Profit Margin

Gross profit for the third quarter of 2025 was US$60.5 million, representing an increase of 49.6% year-over-year. Gross profit margin was 47.9% in the third quarter of 2025, compared with 50.5% in the same period of 2024. The increase in gross profit was mainly contributed by our online advertising business, overseas audio live-streaming business and subscription business. The decrease in gross profit margin was mainly attributable to the decreased gross profit margin of our cloud computing business and higher proportion of the revenue derived from our audio live-streaming business, which has a lower gross profit margin.

Research and Development Expenses

Research and development expenses for the third quarter of 2025 were US$21.0 million, representing 16.6% of our total revenues, compared with US$17.7 million, or 22.1% of our total revenues, in the same period of 2024. The increased expenses were primarily due to the increase in labor costs as compared with the same period of 2024.

Sales and Marketing Expenses

Sales and marketing expenses for the third quarter of 2025 were US$25.8 million, representing 20.4% of our total revenues, compared with US$11.5 million, or 14.3% of our total revenues, in the same period of 2024. The increases were primarily due to more marketing expenses incurred during the quarter for our subscription and overseas audio live-streaming businesses as part of our ongoing efforts on user acquisition.

General and Administrative Expenses

General and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2025 were US$10.9 million, representing 8.6% of our total revenues, compared with US$11.4 million, or 14.2% of our total revenues, in the same period of 2024. The decreased expenses were primarily due to the decrease in labor costs, partially offset by the increase in provision for litigations and share-based compensation expenses during the third quarter of 2025.

Operating Income/(Loss)

Operating income was US$2.7 million, compared with an operating loss of US$0.2 million in the same period of 2024. The increase in operating income was primarily attributable to the increase in gross profit, partially offset by the increase in marketing and other operating expenses during the quarter.

Other Income, Net

Other income, net was US$547.7 million, compared with other income, net of US$4.8 million in the same period of 2024. The increase was primarily attributed to fair value changes from our long-term investment in Arashi Vision Inc., which completed its initial public offering in June 2025.

Net Income /Earnings Per ADS

Net income was US$550.1 million compared with net income of US$4.4 million in the same period of 2024. The increase in net income was primarily due to the increase in other income as mentioned above. Non-GAAP net income was US$5.3 million in the third quarter of 2025, compared with US$4.9 million in the same period of 2024. The increase in Non-GAAP net income was primarily due to the increase in operating income.

Diluted income per ADS in the third quarter of 2025 was US$8.60 compared with diluted earnings per ADS of US$0.07 in the third quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS was US$0.09 in the third quarter of 2025, compared with non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS of US$0.08 in the same period of 2024.

Cash Balance

As of September 30, 2025, the Company had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of US$284.1 million, compared with US$275.6 million as of June 30, 2025. The increase was mainly due to the increase in net cash inflow from operating activities during this quarter.

Guidance for the Fourth Quarter of 2025

For the fourth quarter of 2025, Xunlei estimates total revenues to be between US$131 million and US$139 million, and the midpoint of the range represents a quarter-over-quarter increase of approximately 6.8%. This estimate represents management's preliminary view as of the date of this press release, which is subject to change and any change could be material.

Conference Call Information.

Xunlei's management will host a conference call at 7:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on November 13, 2025 (8:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time), to discuss the Company's quarterly results and recent business developments.

About Xunlei

Founded in 2003, Xunlei Limited (Nasdaq: XNET) is a leading technology company providing distributed cloud services in China. Xunlei provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration, shared cloud computing and digital entertainment to deliver an efficient, smart and safe internet experience.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements of a forward-looking nature. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these forward-looking statements by terminology such as "will," "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the management's quotations and the "Guidance" section in this press release, as well as the Company's strategic, operational and acquisition plans, contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about the Company and the industry. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: the Company's ability to continue to innovate and provide attractive products and services to retain and grow its user base; the Company's ability to keep up with technological developments and users' changing demands in the internet industry; the Company's ability to convert its users into subscribers of its premium services; the Company's ability to deal with existing and potential copyright infringement claims and other related claims; the Company's ability to react to the governmental actions for its scrutiny of internet content in China and the Company's ability to compete effectively. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that its expectations will turn out to be correct, and investors are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. Further information regarding risks and uncertainties faced by the Company is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of the press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Xunlei's consolidated financial results presented in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), Xunlei uses the following measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission: (1) non-GAAP operating income, (2) non-GAAP net income, (3) non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share for common shares, and (4) non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per ADS. The presentation of the non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Xunlei believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information to investors regarding the Company's operating performance by excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment loss of goodwill, and fair value changes of long-term investments, which are not expected to result in future cash payments, may recur from period to period but are subject to significant market volatility, and which are not indicative of our core operating results and business outlook. These adjustments do not affect the recognition or measurement of these items under GAAP but are presented solely to supplement investors' understanding of our operating performance.

These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to Xunlei's historical performance and assist the Company's financial and operational decision making. A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that these non-GAAP measures exclude certain items that have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a recurring item in Xunlei's results of operations. Management compensates for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from each non-GAAP measure. The accompanying reconciliation tables at the end of this release include details on the reconciliations between GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to the non-GAAP financial measures the Company has presented.

The Company has not recast prior period non-GAAP measures in 2024 to exclude fair value changes of long-term investments, as such amounts in prior periods were immaterial and would not affect investors' understanding of period-to-period comparisons.

XUNLEI LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts expressed in thousands of USD, except for share, per share (or ADS) data) Sep 30, Dec 31, 2025 2024 US$ US$ Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 129,592 177,329 Short-term investments 154,509 110,209 Accounts receivable, net 53,878 32,662 Inventories 872 1,255 Due from related parties 10,900 31,519 Prepayments and other current assets 15,915 10,058 Total current assets 365,666 363,032 Non-current assets: Restricted cash 93 218 Long-term investments 1,298,852 30,599 Deferred tax assets 11,670 10,528 Property and equipment, net 53,946 55,430 Intangible assets, net 35,824 8,310 Goodwill 38,454 - Due from a related party, non-current portion 19,687 - Long-term prepayments and other assets 4,913 5,334 Operating lease assets 2,244 450 Total assets 1,831,349 473,901 Liabilities Current liabilities: Accounts payable 34,000 22,964 Due to related parties, current 2,074 17 Contract liabilities, current portion 44,346 39,936 Lease liabilities 581 253 Income tax payable 5,029 9,386 Accrued liabilities and other payables 66,944 52,093 Short-term bank borrowings and current portion of long-term bank borrowings 28,363 2,087 Total current liabilities 181,337 126,736 Non-current liabilities: Contract liabilities, non-current portion 1,427 458 Lease liabilities, non-current portion 1,489 161 Deferred tax liabilities 6,230 1,154 Bank borrowings, non-current portion 40,110 27,127 Other long-term payables 3,472 480 Total liabilities 234,065 156,116 Equity Common shares (US$0.00025 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 375,001,940 shares issued and 307,351,196 shares outstanding as at December 31, 2024; 375,001,940 issued and 313,960,336 shares outstanding as at September 30, 2025) 78 77 Treasury shares (67,650,744 shares and 61,041,604 shares as at December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2025, respectively) 15 16 Additional paid-in-capital 478,857 477,244 Statutory reserves 8,359 8,718 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (20,291) (21,694) Retainedearnings/(accumulated deficits) 1,131,096 (146,305) Total Xunlei Limited's shareholders' equity 1,598,114 318,056 Non-controlling interests (830) (271) Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 1,831,349 473,901

XUNLEI LIMITED Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Amounts expressed in thousands of USD, except for share, per share (or ADS) data)

Three months ended Sep 30, June 30, Sep 30, 2025 2025 2024 US$ US$ US$ Revenues, net of rebates and discounts 126,394 103,976 80,141 Business taxes and surcharges (464) (431) (303) Net revenues 125,930 103,545 79,838 Costs of revenues (65,387) (52,320) (39,380) Gross profit 60,543 51,225 40,458 Operating expenses Research and development expenses (21,002) (18,422) (17,744) Sales and marketing expenses (25,847) (21,646) (11,453) General and administrative expenses (10,901) (9,796) (11,362) Credit loss expenses, net (66) (248) (73) Total operating expenses (57,816) (50,112) (40,632) Operating income/(loss) 2,727 1,113 (174) Interest income 640 1,039 1,233 Interest expense (574) (328) (165) Other income, net 547,726 721,767 4,817 Income before income taxes 550,519 723,591 5,711 Income tax (expenses)/benefits (469) 3,813 (1,335) Net income 550,050 727,404 4,376 Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interest (202) (186) (219) Net incomeattributable to common shareholders 550,252 727,590 4,595 Earningsper share for common shares Basic 1.7569 2.3306 0.0145 Diluted 1.7205 2.2965 0.0145 Earnings per ADS Basic 8.7845 11.6530 0.0725 Diluted 8.6025 11.4825 0.0725 Weighted average number of common shares used in calculating: Basic 313,202,000 312,196,048 317,410,168 Diluted 319,827,505 316,830,316 317,921,168 Weighted average number of ADSs used in calculating: Basic 62,640,400 62,439,210 63,482,034 Diluted 63,965,501 63,366,063 63,584,234

XUNLEI LIMITED Reconciliationof GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (Amounts expressed in thousands of USD, except for share, per share (or ADS) data) Three months ended Sep 30, June 30, Sep 30, 2025 2025 2024 US$ US$ US$ GAAP operating income/(loss) 2,727 1,113 (174) Share-based compensation expenses 1,037 536 531 Non-GAAP operating income 3,764 1,649 357 GAAP net income 550,050 727,404 4,376 Share-based compensation expenses 1,037 536 531 Fair value changes of long-term investments (545,835) (719,688) - Non-GAAP net income 5,252 8,252 4,907 GAAP earnings per share for common shares: Basic 1.7569 2.3306 0.0145 Diluted 1.7205 2.2965 0.0145 GAAP earnings per ADS: Basic 8.7845 11.6530 0.0725 Diluted 8.6025 11.4825 0.0725 Non-GAAP earnings per share for common shares: Basic 0.0174 0.0270 0.0161 Diluted 0.0171 0.0266 0.0161 Non-GAAP earnings per ADS: Basic 0.0870 0.1350 0.0805 Diluted 0.0855 0.1330 0.0805 Weighted average number of common shares used in calculating: Basic 313,202,000 312,196,048 317,410,168 Diluted 319,827,505 316,830,316 317,921,168 Weighted average number of ADSs used in calculating: Basic 62,640,400 62,439,210 63,482,034 Diluted 63,965,501 63,366,063 63,584,234

