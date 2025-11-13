Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 13.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Uranpreis steigt deutlich - Diese Aktie könnte vom neuen US-Atomprogramm profitieren
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EJG1 | ISIN: GB00BN455J50 | Ticker-Symbol: P8W0
Frankfurt
13.11.25 | 08:06
4,200 Euro
+0,96 % +0,040
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,1804,38011:33
PR Newswire
13.11.2025 11:18 Uhr
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 October 2025

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 October 2025

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 13

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC

(the "Company")

13 November 2025

LEI: 5493003YBCY4W1IMJU04

Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 October 2025

The Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC Fact Sheet as at 31 October 2025 has been submitted to the London Stock Exchange and will shortly be available for inspection on the Company's website, www.worldwidewh.com.

- ENDS-

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 008 4913


© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.