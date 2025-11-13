In a major milestone for the two-year-old Series A startup and the broader stationary energy storage sector, US-based Peak Energy has signed a supply agreement potentially worth more than $500 million.From ESS News Denver-based Peak Energy has announced a multi-year phased agreement with Jupiter Power, a US grid-scale battery storage developer and operator Jupiter Power. Under the deal, Peak Energy will supply up to 4.75 GWh of its sodium-ion battery energy storage systems for deployment between 2027 and 2030. The first phase will see Peak deliver approximately 720 MWh of storage capacity in 2027- ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...