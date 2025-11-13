Anzeige
13.11.2025
Global Debut of FAMSCEND: Reshaping the Landscape of Agri-food Equipment Industry

--FAMSUN Launched Its Premium New Brand

YANGZHOU, China, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 12, 2025, FAMSUN Co., Ltd., a globally leading player in the agri-food equipment industry, held a global launch ceremony for its premium brand FAMSCEND in Yangzhou, where its HQs are located. The event, themed "Innovate • Ascend • Nourish", brought together over 160 industrial leaders and partners from the high-end food and pet food sectors in the world to witness the brand's maiden voyage. It also marked FAMSUN's official entry into the equipment industry for pet food and human healthy food, ushering in a strategic shift from scale leadership to value guidance.

Jack CHEN, President of FAMSUN, stated, "FAMSCEND will specialize in the processing equipment for pet food and human healthy foods, committed to creating sustainable value for global clients through four core capabilities - innovation, systematization, digitalization, and symbiosis." Jason FAN, Vice President of FAMSUN, added, "The new brand will empower the global clients with more stable, efficient, and intelligent solutions."

During the launch ceremony, seminars on cutting-edge technologies for the industry were also held, focusing on green manufacturing and intelligent trends. FAMSCEND's comprehensive solutions and symbiotic concepts were highly recognized by its global clients.

Scenes of FAMSCEND's global launch ceremony

