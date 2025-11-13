Mordor Intelligence Private Limited: Cider Market Size to Reach USD 16 Billion by 2030, Driven by Low-Alcohol and Craft Beverage Trends, Reports Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the global cider market is valued at USD 14.18 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 16.58 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.19% during the forecast period (2025-2030). The cider market is growing steadily as more consumers reach for light, fruit-based alcoholic beverages. Younger, urban drinkers are choosing cider as a healthier and more refreshing alternative to beer. At the same time, the rise of premium, craft-style ciders, paired with creative flavor innovations, eye-catching packaging, and a focus on sustainability, is broadening the category's appeal across regions and age groups.

Major Factors Fueling Cider Market Expansion

Health-Conscious and Low-ABV Lifestyles



The global shift toward mindful drinking is propelling cider growth. As alcohol moderation becomes mainstream, demand for low-ABV and non-alcoholic cider is rising fast. These variants appeal to health-conscious consumers who want to stay social without sacrificing taste. Thanks to innovations like controlled fermentation and reverse osmosis, producers can now maintain cider's natural apple complexity while reducing its alcohol content, opening the door to a new wave of low-alcohol creativity.

Flavored and Functional Variants



Flavor innovation continues to define the cider category. Blends featuring tropical fruits, herbs, and botanicals are elevating cider into a more premium and experimental space. Think passion fruit, ginger-lime, or even regionally inspired seasonal releases, all of which attract new audiences and keep loyal drinkers engaged. Meanwhile, the rise of functional ingredients such as adaptogens and probiotics is merging wellness trends with indulgence, positioning cider as both refreshing and revitalizing.

Craft and Artisanal Revival



The craft movement is breathing new life into cider, emphasizing authenticity, locality, and storytelling. Independent producers are embracing orchard-to-glass methods, highlighting regional apple varieties and traditional fermentation techniques. These small-batch, artisanal ciders appeal to consumers seeking transparency, community connection, and richer taste experiences. Much like the craft beer boom, this movement is boosting local economies and redefining cider as a premium, culturally relevant beverage.

Market Structure and Segment Outlook

By Ingredient:

Apple Cider

Mixed Fruit Cider

Others

By Alcohol Content:

Low Alcohol

High Alcohol

By Packaging Format:

Bottles

Cans

By Category:

Mass

Premium

By Distribution Channel:

On-Trade

Off-Trade Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Specialty Stores Online Retail Stores Other Distribution Channels



Regional Cider Market Insights and Growth Hotspots

Europe continues to anchor the global cider market, supported by deep-rooted cider traditions in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Ireland. Premium and sustainability-driven repositioning help traditional markets maintain growth momentum despite regulatory and excise tax pressures.

Asia-Pacific emerges as the fastest-growing region, fueled by rising disposable incomes, youthful consumer demographics, and growing openness to alternative alcoholic beverages. China's expanding middle class and India's regulatory reforms around cider labeling are unlocking new growth opportunities for local and international players alike.

For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/cider-market-industry?utm_source=prnewswire

Key Cider Companies Defining Market Leadership

The cider market is moderately fragmented, characterized by global beverage leaders and dynamic regional producers. Heineken N.V., Carlsberg Group, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Molson Coors Beverage Company, and C&C Group Plc anchor the competitive landscape through expansive portfolios, strategic acquisitions, and sustainability-driven marketing.

