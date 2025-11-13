Tamar Minerals Plc - Appointment of Non-Executive Director

13 November 2025

Tamar Minerals plc

("Tamar" or the "Company")

Appointment of Non-Executive Director

Tamar Minerals plc (AQSE: TMR), the exploration company primarily focused on tin and copper in the South West of England is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew Wilson as Non-Executive Director of the Company with immediate effect.

Mr. Wilson is the founder and director of Stellium, a company providing business development, communication, investor access, and corporate advisory services to growth companies. Prior to founding Stellium, Andrew spent 14 years working in capital markets roles focused primarily on growth companies and natural resources. He has extensive experience in capital raising for mining, oil and gas, and renewable energy businesses both privately and also listed on public exchanges (AIM, TSX and ASX).

Mr Wilson is a past Chairman of the Audit Finance and Governance committee for Wealden Council, in the UK and also sits on the board of a UK based pension fund managing £5bn and previously chaired the Council's private arms-length property development company.

Mark Thompson, CEO of Tamar Minerals commented:

"I am delighted to welcome Andrew to the board as a new Non-Executive Director. I am confident that his skills and experience will add immense value to the Company. With over two decades of experience across capital markets and mining, he brings a wealth of strategic insight and governance expertise".

Disclosures required pursuant to Rule 4.9 of the Aquis Growth Market Access Rulebook

Mr Wilson has the following current and previous directorships, over the last five years, to declare. He does not hold any securities issued by the Company.

Current Directorships Former Directorships within the last five years Stellium Services Ltd, Salamis Holdings Ltd Greyzone Capital Partners Ltd Cascadia Media Group Ltd Ranchero Gold Corp Sussex Weald Homes Ltd Lulana Ltd First Africa Metals Ltd

Save as set out in this announcement, there are no further details to be disclosed under to Rule 4.9 of the Aquis Access Rules for Companies in respect of Mr Wilson.

