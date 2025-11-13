KnowAtom, LLC: North Reading Public Schools Lead Massachusetts in Science Achievement

District ranks first statewide on 2025 MCAS Science assessments, with nearly half of student population achieving top grade "exceeding expectations"

NORTH READING, MASSACHUSETTS / ACCESS Newswire / November 13, 2025 / Students in North Reading Public Schools achieved the highest science scores in Massachusetts on the 2025 Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System (MCAS) for elementary Science and Technology/Engineering.

North Reading Students Testing in Science

A key element of North Reading Public Schools' science program, KnowAtom, challenges student to develop their own models and test their own ideas hands-on in small teams.

The district ranked first among 319 public and charter districts statewide, with 92% of students meeting or exceeding proficiency expectations. This placed North Reading six points ahead of the next highest district. Nearly half of all students, 47%, achieved the top level of "Exceeds Expectations,"nine points higher than any other district in the state.

With proficiency rates reaching 95% in multiple cohorts, North Reading's success represents a district-wide culture of excellence that ensures all students have access to high-quality science learning experiences.

"The dedication of our teachers and administrators, along with support from KnowAtom's inquiry based curriculum, gives every student a chance to engage deeply with science," said Sean Killeen, Assistant Superintendent for Teaching & Learning. "Our educators continue to engage students' curiosity, hands-on learning, and make meaningful real-world connections which show in these results."

For more than a decade, North Reading Public Schools have partnered with KnowAtom, a Massachusetts-based company and national provider of high-quality hands-on instructional materials, curriculum, and professional development for K-8 schools in NGSS adaptive and adoptive states, including Massachusetts' STE Frameworks. This partnership equips teachers with research-based tools that help students think critically, conduct experiments, and reason like scientists and engineers to develop a lifelong understanding of key skills and concepts.

"When students apply what they learn through inquiry-based science instruction, they are encouraged to explore phenomena, ask meaningful questions, and uncover scientific concepts. Engaging in these inquiry-driven experiences enhances both their engagement and academic achievement." , Grade 5 Teacher/Science Curriculum Leader - Batchelder School, Tina Borek.

Massachusetts consistently ranks among the top states in the nation for public education (Consumer Affairs, 2024). Within this highly competitive landscape, North Reading's results stand out. While other leading districts such as Sudbury, Andover, Dover, and Brookline reported between 24% and 25% of students exceeding expectations, North Reading reached well above at 47% and maintained the highest overall proficiency rate.

"These results reflect what happens when teachers are trusted as professionals and equipped with effectively designed and appropriately supported resources. With KnowAtom, educators create classrooms where students take responsibility for their learning, think independently, and develop the habits of mind that drive achievement in science and beyond.," said Francis Vigeant, CEO of KnowAtom. "We're proud to support communities like North Reading that are creating learning environments where students think critically and learn more deeply than conventional, screen-first or textbook-only approaches typically allow."

