Developing Quantum Receiver for the ESA Greek Connectivity Optical Ground Station Project

Xairos UK, Ltd. (Xairos), a UK-based quantum technology company, announces its selection by Raymetrics S.A. (Raymetrics) and the European Space Agency (ESA) for the delivery of a Quantum Receiver for the Observatories to Optical Ground Stations (Obs2OGS) project.

The activity, led by Raymetrics, aims at upgrading three Greek astronomical observatories to operate as optical ground stations (OGS) within the Hellenic quantum communication initiative: National Observatory of Athens NOA (Helmos Observatory on the Northern Peloponnese); Aristotle University of Thessaloniki AUTH (Holomontas Observatory near Thessaloniki); and the Institute of Astrophysics of the Foundation of Research and Technology-Hellas FORTH (Skinakas Observatory near Heraklion, Crete).

Xairos will support the team led by Raymetrics to provide quantum receiver capabilities at one of the sites, allowing the delivery of quantum encryption keys from the EAGLE-1 satellite.

This project is being carried out under ESA's Greek Connectivity Recovery and Resilience programme, within ESA's Connectivity and Secure Communications directorate. The view expressed herein can in no way be taken to reflect the official opinion of the European Space Agency.

About Raymetrics

Raymetrics is a technology and software company with a global presence. We design and manufacture atmospheric LIDAR solutions. Our proprietary technology based on artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (MLR) algorithms allows us to address complex environmental challenges.

Learn more about Raymetrics at https://raymetrics.com/.

About the European Space Agency (ESA)

The European Space Agency (ESA) provides Europe's gateway to space.

ESA is an intergovernmental organisation, created in 1975, with the mission to shape the development of Europe's space capability and ensure that investment in space delivers benefits to the citizens of Europe and the world.

ESA has 23 Member States: Austria, Belgium, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. Latvia, Lithuania, and Slovakia, and Slovenia are Associate Members.

ESA has established formal cooperation with four Member States of the EU. Canada takes part in some ESA programmes under a Cooperation Agreement.

By coordinating the financial and intellectual resources of its members, ESA can undertake programmes and activities far beyond the scope of any single European country. It is working with the EU on implementing the Galileo and Copernicus programmes as well as with Eumetsat for the development of meteorological missions.

Learn more about ESA at http://www.esa.int.

About Xairos

Xairos is developing a global resilient space-based timing architecture using Quantum Time Transfer (QTT), a protocol invented and patented by the Xairos team. Accurate timing synchronization is critical for the world's transportation, networks, financial transactions, data centers, and power grids. Xairos is commercializing QTT to develop the next generation of Position, Navigation and Timing (PNT), with the accuracy and security needed for future networks and applications.

For more information, visit Xairos.com.

