PARIS, FRANCE - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 November 2025 - Olight, a global leader in innovative tactical equipment, will showcase the latest evolution of its advanced combat solutions at Milipol Paris 2025, from November 18-21. Headlining the presentation atHall 5A, Booth D001, is theOSIGHT X GN, the much-anticipated green dot variant in its established OSIGHT series of tactical optics



Engineered for superior performance, the OSIGHT X GN enhances the existing platform with a versatile green Multi-Reticle System (3 MOA Dot + 32 MOA Circle). Paired with a large field of view, it ensures rapid, precise target acquisition under diverse conditions. The optic retains the line's signature features, including a durable OAL housing and an industry-first magnetic charging cover, reaffirming Olight's commitment to setting new standards for reliability and convenience.



Complementing its flagship optic, Olight will feature the multi-functionalArkPro Series demonstrating Olight's ecosystem approach. This compact 4-in-1 powerhouse integrates a pure floodlight, a spotlight, UV light, and a green laser. Olight is also announcing theMarauder Mini 2, which introduces new capabilities and extreme performance to its globally popular predecessor. Reaching up to 10,000 lumens in floodlight mode, it's a compact searchlight built for search and rescue, security, and other professional outdoor applications.



In addition to these new models, Olight will feature its Baldr S tactical light. Highly compatible with a wide variety of compact and subcompact devices, it uses an adjustable, secure rail-mount system for a perfect fit. It pairs an adjustable green laser that aids in aiming with an 800-lumen white light that offers 130 meters of throw, as well as a low output setting and momentary-on for maximum tactical versatility. This updated portfolio underscores Olight's mission: to empower professional excellence with world-class light and sight solutions, creating a safer and more capable world.



Attendees are invited to visit Olight at Hall 5A, Booth D001, to experience the future of tactical technology.



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About Olight Founded in 2007, Olight is a global technology brand providing high-quality portable lighting and tactical tools. With a deep commitment to innovation and user-centric design, Olight is a trusted partner for law enforcement, military, and security professionals worldwide.

