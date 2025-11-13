The Chinese company says its AT-spark has a length of up to 143 m and a rotation range of 60°. It can accommodate up to 120 solar modules.Chinese PV mounting system manufacturer Antaisolar has launched a new horizontal single-axis solar tracking system. Named AT-Spark, the tracker is designed for utility-scale solar plants and measures up to 143 m in length. Each tracker can accommodate between 90 and 120 solar modules, depending on their size. "AT-Spark features a multi-slew drive system and an octagonal torque tube, increasing stiffness by 40% and strength by 50%, while reducing material costs ...

